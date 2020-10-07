This Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Alternative Is Just As Good & A Quarter Of The Price

Major deal alert! — This Dyson hair dryer alternative will elevate your locks without draining your bank account! Don’t miss out on this affordable opportunity to safely treat your hair.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This Dyson hair dryer alternative is a must-have beauty appliance! Meet the Sutra Beauty Accelerator 3500 Blow-Dryer! — It’s a quarter of the price at $130, and it does everything that its high-end competitor does. So, what’re you waiting for?

Find the Sutra Beauty Accelerator 3500 Blow-Dryer for $130.

While stars like Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner get their luscious locks styled with the priciest tools — you can get the same VIP treatment with Sutra’s hair tools. The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer retails for $400. You can buy THREE of these Sutra Beauty Accelerator 3500 blow dryers for the same price, and still have a few bucks leftover. With such a price difference, you’d think that the Sutra blow dryer couldn’t possibly do as much as the Dyson product, right? Well, think again.

Make drying your hair quick, easy, and safe with this five-star rated Sutra blow dryer. It has top-of-the-line ionic technology that helps maintain the integrity and quality of your hair while protecting it from heat. The ionic technology emits millions of negative ions that break down positive-charged molecules in water, allowing water to evaporate faster from the hair when wet. This process helps with static and to seal the cuticles, which results in shiny, healthy hair. Its iconic technology also helps eliminate frizz and flyaways and dries hair fast and efficiently without the damage caused by heat tools. — And, by fast, we mean, you can cut your dry time by 45 percent with the blow dryer’s powerful 1600-watt motor.

Additionally, this Sutra blow dryer is lightweight and small, which makes it easy to pack and travel with. Its sleek silver and purple design is easy to use: Choose among four heat settings and three speeds; Use the diffuser attachment to help enhance natural curls and waves; Use the concentrators to target heat without blowing out the cuticle; Since the air intake grill is removable, Sutra recommends cleaning it to prevent burnout.

What makes Sutra so special is the brand’s attention to detail when it comes to advertising their hair products. The Sutra Instagram page (@sutrabeauty) is filled with hair tips, tricks, and tutorials from real customers and professional hairstylists who use their products. Choose from a number of hair highlights or videos for a first-hand look at how to style your hair using the Accelerator 3500 blow dryer! Sutra’s videos feature women of different backgrounds to show how the blow dryer caters to all hair types and textures. And, if you’re not an Instagram fanatic, head over to TikTok, YouTube, or Facebook, where Sutra has active accounts with each respective platform.

Sutra products are available on the brand’s website, as well as at Macy’s and Walmart, and on Amazon. Additionally, various salons carry products and use tools by the California-based brand. Sutra’s Accelerator 3500 blow dryer is one of the brand’s best-selling products — alongside other top hair tools including, its professional blowout brush, rejuvenating hair serum, styling wand, and ceramic flat iron. Any (or all) of these products are the perfect addition to the Sutra accelerator blow dryer. Additionally, many of Sutra’s products come in a variety of sizes and colors including black, marble and metallic pink, lavender, baby blue, blue, rose gold, red, purple, and Tiffany. Sutra also has a unique rose and gold flower design.

As for our favorite products to pair with the Accelerator 3500 blow dryer? We’d suggest trying out Sutra’s Hair Cocktail, which is part of their new hydroline hair-care line. The “cocktail” is a combination of coconut oil, rose petal oil, and marula oil, that leaves your hair feeling fresh and revitalized — just give it a little shake before adding 2-5 sprays to clean hair, from roots to ends. What sets this hair refresher apart from other oils is the fact that its usage is so flexible. Sutra’s Hair Cocktail can be used before and after heat application; on either wet or dry hair; and you can use it for a blow-dry or a natural dry.

Another perfect pairing would be the Accelerator 3500 blue dryer and Sutra’s original hair serum. This is great for those who have coarse, thick, or frizzy hair. The replenishing Moroccan serum has a unique formula that saves half the styling time while providing ultimate smoothness and hair manageability. It minimizes frizz while keeping your hair silky soft. A Sutra styling tip would be to apply the serum after blow-drying to seal split ends and replenish the hair. Sutra’s hair serum is recommended for use after every heat application to the hair.

Sutra is dedicated to providing a safe haven of products to elevate your hair. “To pursue our commitment to quality and innovation, we continually strive to develop the most effective and cutting-edge hair tools for both salon and in-home use,” is Sutra’s mission. The brand often shares cute, hair quotes on Instagram, and one of our favorites is this quote from September 14, 2020: “Wake up, create & inspire, hair flip, repeat.”

When it comes to this piece of modern technology, the Sutra Accelerator 3500 blow dryer has glowing customer reviews. One consumer even said that the Sutra Accelerator 3500 blow dryer is the “perfect” tool that’s made her look forward to drying her hair. — Look forward to your post-shower routine with this incredibly affordable blow dryer by Sutra!