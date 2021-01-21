Shop The Hair Iron Simliar To The One Used To Get Michelle Obama’s Iconic Hairstyle

It’s no secret that Michelle Obama always has stunning curls & you can achieve her hairstyle with this hair iron for under $75!

Michelle Obama is always rocking a gorgeous curly hairstyle and that’s exactly what she did at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20. Michelle rocked effortless curls with her front bangs flipped up and swept to the side. If you want to recreate her look, you’re in luck, because her hairstylist, Yene Damtew, shared a tutorial on how to get the look as well as the hair iron to buy. While the exact hair iron Yene uses is discontinued, she admitted that she uses the HOT TOOLS Professional Wide Plate Digital Salon Flat Iron for Reduced Frizz, 1 1/4 Inches which is just as good. Even better, you can get the styling tool for just $59.99.

The narrow hair iron measures 1 1/4 inches and uses Nano Ceramic technology to reduce breakage, heat exposure, and frizz. Even better, the iron uses Micro-Shine plates that don’t snag or pull your hair, leaving you with a gorgeous shine. The best part about the iron is that the plates are curved so you can use it to curl your hair as Yene does or you can use it to get straight hair – the possibilities are endless!

Again, thank you for the love & kind words today. Here’s a video to show how I achieve my signature, bouncy curls on a client at my salon. To book an appointment, please visit https://t.co/Lel9a80t7Y ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QOCLifNkRy — Yene Damtew (@yenedamtew) January 20, 2021

There’s a reason why this iron has hundreds of positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it. One happy customer gushed, “I have long, naturally curly and often frizzy hair. I’ve been using the same straighter for 10 years, which worked fantastic for a long time but had slowly lost it’s juice over the last year. I researched multiple straighteners before choosing this one and I am so happy with it! What sold me on it was that it was 1/2 an inch wider than most straighteners, made specifically for thick hair. My curly hair is now straight and smooth and not frizzy at all! It gets hot super fast and I love the digital temperature control. I got a great deal on Black Friday, but if I had of paid full price, it would have been 100% worth it!”