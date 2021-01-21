How To Buy Michelle Obama’s Burgundy Coat From The 2021 Inauguration For Less

Michelle Obama looked gorgeous in a long burgundy coat at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20 & if you loved her jacket, you can shop similar styles for less, right here.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Michelle Obama always makes a fashion statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended to 2021 Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. on January 20. The former first lady looked absolutely stunning at the event when she rocked a custom Sergio Hudson look inspired by his FW20 collection featuring a long burgundy peacoat, a knit top, a thick leather belt with a giant gold circle clasp, and a pair of matching flowy high-waisted trousers. She topped her look off with a pair of Stuart Weitzman boots and a silk face mask. While we loved her entire ensemble, it was her coat that stole the show and if you want to try out her look for less, then you’re in luck, because we rounded up five affordable styles, below!

1. Jenkoon Women’s Wool Trench Coat

We love this wool-blend coat that’s available in four different colors. It has a slim fit, buttons down the front, two side pockets, plus, it ends right at the knees. It’s classic, simple, and has over 480 positive reviews. $66, amazon.com



2. Escalier Wool Coat Double Breasted

This coat is a bit different than Michelle’s as it’s double-breasted with black buttons on the front and a belt that cinches in the waist. However, it’s just as stylish. It’s made from 50% wool and 50% polyester, has two side pockets and will keep you warm all winter long. $110, amazon.com

3. chouyatou Women’s Big Notch Lapel Single Breasted Mid-Long Wool Blend Coat

We are absolutely loving this coat which is extremely similar to Michelle’s. It’s available in six different colors and ends past the knees, at the middle of the calves. It has three subtle buttons on the front and has a snug, slim fit that accentuates your waist. It’s a total must if you want to look as chic as Michelle. $57, amazon.com



4. De La Creme Women’s Long Military Wool Cashmere Winter Coat

This cozy and chic jacket is made from 75% wool, 20% polyester, and 5% cashmere, which is a perfect combination of warmth and softness. It comes in four different colors and is extremely long, ending around the ankles, just like Michelle’s. The difference is this coat has double-breasted silver buttons on the front. $100, amazon.com



5. Aprsfn Women’s Elegant Solid Color Mid-Length Thicken Warm Wool Blend Coat

We are loving this simple and stylish coat that comes in four neutral colors. It’s similar to Michelle’s in the fact that it has a classic, no-frills design, with a slim-fitting silhouette. It ends in the middle of the calves and has one single button that fastens at the waist. $69, amazon.com

