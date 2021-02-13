8 Stylish Biker Shorts To Wear When You’re On & Off The Peloton

Biker shorts have become all the rage in fashion & we love to see it. These 8 stylish biker shorts can help you look fashion-forward, both on & off the bike. Check it out!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

From Hailey Baldwin to Kendall Jenner and more A-list celebs, the buzz on biker shorts has been a constant athleisure trend in the last couple of years. This Jane Fonda-inspired, 80’s fitness look has made a comeback, and we have to say that we’re totally here for it. Whether you’re en route to a cycling class, setting out for a run on a sunny day, or are just pairing them with a baggy t-shirt and trainers, biker shorts have become a wardrobe staple. If you can’t get enough of the biker short craze, then you’ve come to the right place because we’ve rounded up 8 adorable, comfortable, and versatile pairs of biker shorts that you need for your closet. Shop these fab shorts below!

1. SPANX Tummy Control High Waisted Biker Shorts

It’s no secret that SPANX garments get the job done with holding everything in, and these biker shorts do just that. The Tummy Control biker shorts are anti-muffin top and feature shapewear styling to target the stomach area to keep you comfortable. Available in regular and plus sizes and in either black or soft nude, these are destined to be an every-day addition to any outfit. $31, amazon.com

2. SKIMS Sheer Sculpt Shorts

We all could use a little Kim Kardashian inspo in our daily lives, which is why we’re bringing these SKIMS biker shorts to the roundup. These Sheer Sculpt shorts come in 5 neutral and ultra-flattering colors and are designed to lift and sculpt your butt and hold in your core. The silky material feels like butter, and they’re so lightweight that you’ll forget you even have them on! Wear these under your favorite slip dress for comfort and protection. $38, skims.com

3. BALEAF Women’s Biker Shorts

OK, I can vouch for these biker shorts as being some of the best ever. I bought a pair in black, and as soon as I tried them on I immediately ordered them in plum and red. The BALEAF biker short is an Amazon Best Seller because they come in so many inseam options, sizes, and colors. They’re high-rise, avoiding any muffin top or discomfort when bending and stretching, and best of all, you can choose from inseams ranging 4-5.5 inches to accommodate whatever inseam length you prefer. They’re perfect for any fitness class, and these quickly became a favorite of mine! $19, amazon.com

4. Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket Biker Short

When it comes to yoga class, especially hot yoga, the less constricting fabric, the better. These Salutation biker shorts from Athleta are made with a buttery soft, thin, and lightweight fabric that feels like a silk hug on the skin. Plus, they’ve got a “stash pocket” right on the hip, so you can easily throw your keys, chapstick, or whatever you’ve got to store away. These shorts are available in three blueish/neutral hues and are just what the avid yogi needs to rock in their next vinyasa flow class. $59, athleta.com

5. Primal Doyenne Purple Floral Shorts

Designed for the avid cycler, Primal produces top-quality biker shorts, bibs, and all sorts of gear for ultimate protection and comfort while out on a bike, or in an intense Peloton class. These Doyenne purple floral biker shorts feature a race-specific fit, and great compression fabric allowing them to be flexible and breathable. Plus, the stunning floral design is bound to turn heads! Pair these with your favorite bra top for the ultimate ride. $60, primalwear.com

6. SLIMBELLE Butt Lifting Biker Shorts

For all that hard work you put in at the gym, you deserve to show off your behind! And, thanks to these butt-lifting biker shorts by SLIMBELLE, your booty will never look better. These shorts are designed with ruched seams that outline the bottom of your butt, creating an “apple-bottom” illusion (to your already fabulous butt), making it look lifted and perky. They’re high-waisted, squat proof, and come in over 10 ultra sexy colors. Best of all, they’d go perfectly with a cropped hoodie for a casual daytime look, so you can show off that booty even outside of the gym! $17, amazon.com

7. 12-Pack Printed Biker Shorts

Why have one bold print or color when you could have 12? This 12-pack of fun, wild printed biker shorts has something for everyone inside. The super soft and stretchy fabric makes these shorts breathable, and perfect for spicing up any outfit. Rock a printed pair with a solid bralette or crop top for a fun, comfy outfit, or match one of the solid colors to your favorite oversize t-shirt – which is one of our favorite looks. From Aztec to zig-zag prints, these prints are spicy and totally fashion-forward. $30, amazon.com

8. Women’s Basic Cotton Premium Biker Shorts

Last but not least, you can’t go wrong with cotton, and especially if you’re looking for a staple biker short to pair with casual outfits, these are perfect. 95% cotton, 5 % spandex, and available in over 10 colors (with options of shorter or longer lengths), these shorts pair perfectly with sweaters, crop tanks, hoodies, or graphic t-shirts. Every closet needs a solid selection of cotton basics to go with everyday looks, and these bikers are just that. $10, amazon.com