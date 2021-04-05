Over 4,000 People Swear By This Cropped Sweatshirt For Working Out Like Kendall Jenner

Need a cute sweatshirt as a staple to add to your wardrobe? This best-selling cropped hoodie costs under $30 & is loved by over 4,000 people.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Nowadays, loungewear has taken the world by storm in the name of fashion. Sweat sets, workout sets, and more have become all the rage – and we’re here for it! It’s absolutely essential to have one or two basic sweat pieces in your wardrobe, whether you’re a gym rat, avid yogi, or just love to spend your days in sweats while still looking cute. Especially since most of us are spending a lot of time at home, why not do comfort in style? This Amazon best-selling cropped sweatshirt is available in over 40 colors, has over 4,000 amazing reviews – and, it won’t burn a hole in your wallet at just $26. Even better, celebs including Kendall Jenner love to rock the trend! Kendall tried out the trend when she wore a cropped Adidas Atp Tennis Tour Sweatshirt with a pair of gray Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, Dmy by Dmy Preston Sunglasses, Yeezy Slides in Bone, and a Skims Seamless Face Mask. Do we have your attention? Read what the hype is about this cropped hoodie below!

Shop this cropped long sleeved hoodie for under $30 here!

You really can’t go wrong with cropped anything these days. Paired with high-waisted shorts, jeans, sweats, skirts, or whatever you’ve got on hand, the cropped trend will never die! Since athletic wear has certainly blown up, especially in 2020, fashion trends are coming up with creative ways to stay stylish in ultimate comfort. A favorite of ours at HollywoodLife, and not to mention thousands of Amazon shoppers out there, is this adorable and diverse cropped, long-sleeved sweatshirt by Make Me Chic. Made with an imported polyester and cotton fabric blend, it’s super lightweight and comfortable while also keeping you warm. It can be easily pulled on right over the head, and has a sewn drawstring hood. Simply throw it on if you need something simple to match a new pair of workout leggings to hit the gym, or pair it with a pair of cozy joggers for movie night in style. It’s just what you need!

This cropped hoodie is available in not only solid black, but over 40 other vibrant colors. Choose from various shades of blues, greens, grays, and more to match whatever colors your wardrobe consists of. Best of all, at just $26 feel free to order a few of these awesome hoodies to change up colors for different outfits! A black one could match with all of your athletic wear, and a light blue or pink one could go perfectly with a pair of jeans and classic white sneakers in the springtime. Whether you’re going for something more casual during the day, or need something comfy to wear on the plane to your next vacation, this hoodie is a must-have. The options are endless! Plus, since it’s available in 5 sizes ranging from XS to XL in 4 different categories (Regular fit, Petite fit, Plus fit & Junior fit), this hoodie works on any body type.

Now, we wouldn’t be raving about this hoodie if it weren’t for the over 4,000 positive customer reviews on it. One customer wrote, “Light weight. Perfect size. I’m 5’1″ and 125lbs. I love that it is thin enough to workout in and wear on a 50-60 deg day.” So, clearly, this cropped hoodie isn’t too heavy and can be comfortably worn on a milder day as well. Another pleased buyer reviewed, “Very cute. I’m 5’0, wear a 1x, and am a C cup. So I got it in size 1x and it fits perfectly. Rather than some of these crop tops that cut up way too high if you have anything more than an A to B cup. This sits right along the waist, a bit below it, but still noticeably cropped. Wore it last week and got a ton of compliments.” Obviously, this sweatshirt attracts a lot of buzz for those who rock it out and about! Finally, a male customer purchased this cropped hoodie and gushed, “I’m a 6’0 boy and I wanted something a little oversize and cute for dancing. I ordered an XL (in American sizes I’m generally a medium in men’s) and it fit just the way I wanted, it fell right above my waistline and will show a little more midriff if I dance/raise my arms. It’s comfy too and lots of people liked it.”

There ya have it! This versatile, lightweight yet cozy cropped sweatshirt can be yours for only $26. Paired with lounge pants for a night in, or with cut off denim shorts for a warmer spring day, set out in style plus comfort any time of year in this wardrobe staple. Who needs to spend more than $30 on a cropped sweatshirt anyway? You won’t regret this purchase – in fact, we’re thinking you won’t stop at buying just one!