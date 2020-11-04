Everyone’s Favorite Hair Straightener Is Currently 25% Off

Run, don’t walk — because the beloved BaBylissPRO hair straightener is 25% off on Amazon! Knock another gift off your shopping list with this incredible deal!

If you’re on the hunt for a new hair straightener, look no further! Amazon is running an amazing deal on one of the most popular hot hair tools on the market. — The BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron is currently on sale for just $97. If the price seems expensive, know that this specific straightener usually retails for $130 (that’s a 25% discount).

So many gravitate toward the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium straightener because of its high heat levels — especially for those with coarse or thick hair. This beauty tool will cut your styling time in half due to its strong heat technology, as well as its powerful titanium plates. The BaBylissPro straightener is the perfect tool for styling your hair to emulate Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian or Meghan Markle‘s luscious locks!

The BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin iron is lightweight and has five-inch long plates that make it easier to get more chunks of your hair straight in a short amount of time. It features a whopping 50 heat settings and it gets as hot as 450 degrees which is great for hard-to-tame hair. The iron is made with titanium plates that resist corrosion and give you extra high heat.

Due to the titanium plates, the iron glides smoothly on your hair and doesn’t tangle or pull, plus, it leaves your hair looking shiny and feeling smooth. Since it is lightweight, it’s easier to hold for longer periods of time and you don’t get as tired. One of the best features is the fact that the plates are rounded so you can curl your hair using this tool as well. Or, if you just want flips that look like you just got a blowout, you can turn the straightener at the bottom to flip your ends and give you volume.