Did Zach Bryan Shade Ex Brianna LaPaglia in New 2026 Album? Song Lyics Breakdown

Fans recall how messy the breakup was between Zach Bryan and Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia. The former couple were together for more than a year before announcing their split in October 2024, all while hurling accusations at one another. Brianna claimed that Zach tried to bribe her with $12 million to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which the “Barstool Sports” podcaster said she declined. Now, Zach is seemingly sharing his thoughts about their chaotic split in his new album, With Heaven on Top.

While Zach — who is now married to wife Samantha Leonard — has not named any particular ex in his new album, fans are convinced that the lyrics to certain songs, such as “Skin” and “Plastic Cigarette,” describe what went down between the two.

Below, Hollywood Life breaks down what we know about Zach’s new album and which songs potentially point to his past relationship with Brianna.

When Did Zach Bryan’s New Album Come Out?

Zach’s 2026 album, With Heaven on Top, was released on January 9, 2026. He’s bringing the album on his tour in spring of this year.

What Are the Lyrics to Zach Bryan’s “Skin” Song?

In “Skin,” Zach sings about an unnamed former partner, describing them of being a “a blade to my old tattoos” to drain “the blood between me and you.” Brianna had a tattoo from the song, “28,” which is why fans think “Skin” is pointing to the podcaster.

“I’m taking a blade to my own skin / And I ain’t ever touching yours again,” he sings in one verse. “How do tattoos take to your skin? Does your higher ground ever sink in? Do you love people just to win when it’s over?”

Zach also accuses the former girlfriend in the song of talking “s**t” about “all” their friends.

“Do you still talk s**t on all of your friends? / Need to take it all to the chin this time stone-cold sober,” he sings in another portion of the song.

What Are the Lyrics to “Plastic Cigarette”?

“Plastic Cigarette” is a recollection of meeting an “evil” person from Queens, New York, which is where Zach and Brianna began their relationship in June 2023 when she attended his concert at Forest Hills Stadium in the New York City borough.

“You were collecting shells out on the bay shore, you know I was a shell before,” Zach sings in one verse. “Deep in the hands of another / My brother had told me to leave, but I didn’t believe the evil beneath some people you meet out in Queens.”