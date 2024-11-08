Zach Bryan’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Country Star Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Zach Bryan is in some hot water.

Since announcing his split from girlfriend Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, a Barstool Sports podcast host, via Instagram stories in October, the drama has been nonstop. As the story continues to make headlines, here’s a look at the 28-year-old singer’s financial standing, along with more insight into his wealth.

What Is Bryan’s Current Net Worth?

Bryan’s net worth is estimated at $250,000, according to Impact Weath. However, other sources offer higher figures. Wealthy Overview and Gorilla Overview estimate his net worth to be between $1 million and $1.5 million, while Gigwise suggests it could be as high as $10 million to $15 million.

The higher estimates may seem more plausible, especially considering claims made by LaPaglia, who alleged that Bryan offered her $12 million over three years to keep quiet about their relationship and breakup.

How Does Bryan Earn His Income?

Bryan’s income is driven by multiple revenue streams, with his music, live performances, and streaming success all contributing significantly. His album American Heartbreak has performed exceptionally well, achieving Platinum certification. Concert tours also play a major role in his earnings, with his Burn Burn Burn Tour grossing $43.9 million from 32 shows, and his Quittin’ Time Tour generating a staggering $184 million by June 2023. Additionally, Bryan’s impressive streaming numbers, with over 32 million monthly listeners on Spotify, bring in substantial revenue, further solidifying his financial success.

Where Does Bryan Live?

In April, Bryan purchased a historic five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom colonial home built in 1904 along Duxbury’s idyllic coast for $7.5 million. Duxbury is a charming town on the South Shore of Massachusetts, known for its beautiful beaches and historic homes, just 35 miles south of Boston.

Bryan and his then-girlfriend, LaPaglia, showcased their new home on social media, with the house serving as the backdrop for several TikTok and Instagram videos posted by LaPaglia, a Massachusetts native.

How Did Bryan Become a Musician?

Bryan got a later start than many of his peers, enlisting in the U.S. Navy at 17. During his service, he honed his songwriting skills, often composing between duties. This time balancing military life with music helped shape his distinctive style, blending raw emotion with a disciplined approach to songwriting.

In 2021, Bryan signed with Warner Records—WCM’s sister label—and was honorably discharged from the Navy to focus on his music career full-time. He quickly rose to prominence, earning recognition as Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2022. That same year, Bryan released his major-label debut, American Heartbreak, which became a breakout success. He also embarked on a massive U.S. tour, with multiple sold-out shows.