Did Zach Bryan Get a Brianna Chickenfry Tattoo Before They Broke Up?

Though love is over for Zach Bryan and Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, their past relationship continues to make headlines as the 25-year-old podcast host has shared more details following their breakup. The two began dating in 2023 but parted ways in October 2024, when Zach revealed their split on Instagram Stories, stating, “I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna’s privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too.” His announcement blindsided Brianna, who had not seen the breakup coming.

Since then, Brianna has opened up about their time together, including revealing that Zach got a tattoo of her just days after they started dating. The couple attended events together, and she noted how quickly their relationship escalated.

While Brianna has made several claims about their relationship, including that Zach was not fond of a dress she wore, that he was on dating apps, and that he had her sign an NDA, one particular moment stood out during a November 7, 2024, episode of her “BFFs” podcast, which she co-hosts with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, who also released a diss track about Zach. Brianna discussed the tattoo Zach got of her, which she described as being on his arm.

What Was the Tattoo That Zach Bryan Got?

According to Brianna, Zach got her tattooed on his arm early in their relationship.

What Was Brianna LaPaglia’s Reaction to Zach Bryan’s Tattoo?

Although it was early in their relationship, Brianna recalled that Zach’s behavior shifted after the tattoo. She noted that he began “love bombing,” a manipulative tactic where a partner overwhelms you with affection to gain control, according to WebMD. She explained, “He manipulated the f**k out of me. I truly thought he was this great dude because in the first four months of our relationship he was. That’s who he showed me. I fell in love with this person that doesn’t exist.”

Did Brianna LaPaglia Have a Tattoo Dedicated to Zach Bryan?

Yes, Brianna has a tattoo of her own dedicated to Zach, which features lyrics from his song “28” that say, “How lucky are we.” However, she revealed that she plans to remove it.