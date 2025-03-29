Young Scooter’s Kids: About the Late Rapper’s Daughter & Sons

Image Credit: WireImage

Young Scooter (real name: Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey) died at the age of 39 in March 2025, multiple outlets reported after Atlanta police informed the public of an incident involving the rapper. Scooter is survived by children, a daughter and two sons, as seen on the “Jugg King” artist’s Instagram page. Since the Southern hip-hop star kept his personal life private, most of his fans weren’t aware that he had more than one child.

Below, learn more about Young Scooter’s kids and his family.

Who Is Young Scooter?

Young Scooter was a rapper, who was signed by his friend Future and Waka Flocka Flame. Throughout the 2010s, the Atlanta-based music artist rose to prominence with hits such as “Colombia” and his guest appearance on “Jet Lag.”

Apart from other hip-hop artists, Scooter had a different approach to making music, a technique that he called “count music.”

“I don’t really care what I say on a beat as long as it’s about some money,” Scooter told Complex in 2013, pointing out that he didn’t write down his lyrics. “When you try to think hard and write it out, that’s when it’s gonna be f**ked up.”

Did Young Scooter Have Kids?

Yes, Scooter was a father to children. He included three kids on his Instagram: a daughter and two sons. In September 2024, he shared a photo of his youngest child, captioning the post, “YOUR FIRST TRAINING SESSION AROUND CORNER GET READY SON @kingkobeda1 LOVE U KID.”

In response to that post, one social media user asked Scooter in the comments section if he “had another” kid, and Scooter responded with two laughing emojis and a muscle emoji.

In February 2025, Scooter shared an Instagram carousel of his daughter, who turned 10 at the time.

“HAPPY BDAY BABY I LOVE U TOO THE MOON AND BACK @1_prettykate THE BIG#10,” Scooter captioned the post.

Scooter’s eldest son, Kenneth Bailey Jr., was also featured on his late father’s social media account.

Did Young Scooter Have a Girlfriend?

It’s unclear if Scooter was dating anyone right before he died.

Young Scooter’s Cause of Death

At the time of publication, Scooter’s official cause of death has not been revealed. On March 28, 2025, Scooter died after being taken to a hospital for a leg injury while running from police, per Variety. The Atlanta Police Department said its officers were responding to a 911 call over “a dispute with shots fired, and a female being dragged back into the residence.”

“When officers arrived, a male initially opened the door [then] closed the door in the officers’ faces without communicating,” police said. Cops then “established a perimeter,” and two men “fled” the premises. One male returned to the home, and the other male “jumped two fences” while fleeing.

Police continued, “When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg. Officers rendered aid, and he was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

“Just to be very clear, the injury that was sustained was not via the officers on scene. It was when the male was fleeing,” the Atlanta Police Department said in their public statement, according to Billboard.