Young Scooter’s Cause of Death: Updates on How the Rapper Died

Image Credit: WireImage

Young Scooter died on his 39th birthday on March 28, 2025. That day, the rapper was hospitalized after reportedly trying to escape police, then was pronounced dead. The Atlanta Police Department held a press conference regarding the incident but initially did not disclose the identity of the deceased. While Scooter’s official cause of death is under investigation, authorities have revealed the events leading up to his death.

Below, learn more about Young Scooter and how he died.

Who Is Young Scooter?

Young Scooter, whose birth name was Kenneth Edward Bailey, rose to prominence in the hip-hop scene after working with his friend Future. According to Variety, the South Carolina native worked with Future on several songs, and Scooter chose to pursue a music career after facing a drug trafficking charge. Scooter was eventually signed by Future and Waka Flocka Flame.

Once news of Scooter’s death broke in March 2025, Waka Flocka seemingly addressed it by sharing a message to his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Street, you had me crying before my show …you the backbone … dama brada.”

What Happened to Young Scooter?

On March 28, 2025, Scooter died after sustaining a leg injury on a fence when he tried fleeing from police, according to multiple outlets citing the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. Though authorities have not revealed the identity of the deceased man at the time of publication, Variety, 11 Alive and Atlanta News First reported that it was Young Scooter. Additionally, Scooter’s family confirmed the news, according to PEOPLE.

That day, Atlanta officers were responding to a 911 call regarding “a dispute with shots fired, and a female being dragged back into the residence,” police stated a press conference, according to 11 Alive. The female’s identity remains unclear, and authorities said no weapons were discharged.

“Just to be very clear, the injury that was sustained was not via the officers on scene. It was when the male was fleeing,” police said, according to Billboard.

“When officers arrived, a male initially opened the door [then] closed the door in the officers’ faces without communicating,” police said. Cops proceeded to “establish a perimeter,” and two men “fled” the premises. One male returned to the home and the other “jumped two fences” while fleeing. (The second male from the scene has yet to be identified).

Police also noted, “When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg. Officers rendered aid, and he was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Young Scooter’s Cause of Death

Young Scooter’s official cause of death has not been disclosed. However, authorities confirmed that he died after sustaining a leg injury while trying to flee police.