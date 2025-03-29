Who Is Young Scooter? 5 Things About the Rapper Who Died on His Birthday

Image Credit: WireImage

Young Scooter was a prominent name in the Southern hip-hop genre. With notable collabs under his belt with Future and Waka Flocka Flame, the late 39-year-old rapper reached further acclaim throughout the 2010s. But unfortunately, in March 2025, Scooter died, and several of his fellow music artists paid tribute to him. Atlanta police addressed his death but did not initially reveal his identity.

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Young Scooter.

Young Scooter’s Real Name Was Kenneth

Scooter was born in March 1986 as Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey. He eventually adopted his stage name when he started exploring a rap career.

Young Scooter Was Born in South Carolina

Born in Walterboro, South Carolina, Scooter later moved to the Kirkwood community of Atlanta, Georgia, with his family when he was a child.

Young Scooter Didn’t Always Write Down His Lyrics

While most rap artists are used to writing down their lyrics, Scooter had more of a freestyle approach to songwriting. While speaking with Complex in 2013, the “77 Birds” rapper described his method as “count music.”

“I don’t really care what I say on a beat as long as it’s about some money,” Scooter told the outlet at the time. “When you try to think hard and write it out, that’s when it’s gonna be f**ked up.”

Young Scooter Had Children

As seen on his Instagram, Scooter was a father to a daughter and a son. In February 2025, the rapper celebrated his daughter’s 10th birthday by sharing an Instagram carousel of moments with her.

“HAPPY BDAY BABY I LOVE U TOO THE MOON AND BACK @1_prettykate THE BIG#10,” Scooter captioned the post.

In a previous Instagram post, Scooter shared a photo of his son in September 2024.

“YOUR FIRST TRAINING SESSION AROUND CORNER GET READY SON @kingkobeda1 LOVE U KID,” Scooter captioned the post at the time.

One social media user asked Scooter in the comments section if he “had another” kid, to which Scooter replied with two laughing emojis and one muscle emoji.

Young Scooter Died on His 39th Birthday

Right after turning 39 on March 28, 2025, Scooter died after sustaining a leg injury while running from police, Variety reported. Atlanta Police Department officers were responding to a 911 call over “a dispute with shots fired, and a female being dragged back into the residence,” police stated in a press conference, per 11 Alive.

“When officers arrived, a male initially opened the door [then] closed the door in the officers’ faces without communicating,” police told the public. Officers then “established a perimeter,” and two men “fled” the premises. One male returned to the home and the other “jumped two fences” while fleeing.

Authorities added that no weapons on their part were discharged. “Just to be very clear, the injury that was sustained was not via the officers on scene. It was when the male was fleeing,” police added in their public statement, according to Billboard.

Cops further noted, “When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg. Officers rendered aid, and he was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.”

Scooter’s official cause of death has not been revealed.