‘Wuthering Heights’ 2026: Release Date, Cast, Plot & Trailer of the Margot Robbie Movie

This isn’t your English class’ reading assignment. Wuthering Heights will reach theaters in 2026, starring Hollywood icon, actress and producer Margot Robbie, and Jacob Elordi. The famous 19th-century romance story written by Emily Brontë has been adapted into a 2026 movie, and the trailer lays everything out on the table. From lust to vengeance, viewers see the two love interests in a different light on the big screen.

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details about the upcoming Wuthering Heights movie.

What Is Wuthering Heights About?

The story follows a “foundling” — an abandoned child — named Heathcliff in 19th-century England, who is taken in by the Earnshaw family at Wuthering Heights, where he grows close to Catherine Earnshaw. However, Catherine is set to marry Edgar Linton, Heathcliff’s polar opposite.

Catherine and Heathcliff’s love story is central to the first volume, while his revenge against Edgar and the consequences of her actions to marry the latter unravel.

How Does the Wuthering Heights 2026 Movie Compare to the Book?

Almost any film adaptation tends to stray from the book’s core due to production runtimes and projected interest among viewers, and previous Wuthering Heights films didn’t include all the details from the original novel. Perhaps the most famous adaptation was 1992’s Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights, which marked Ralph Fiennes‘ film debut.

The cast and crew of the 2026 movie have yet to explain their version of the classic, but the trailer revealed a modern twist. Charli XCX contributed original music to the film, as heard in the teaser that was released in September 2025.

The 2026 adaptation also appears to highlight more sensual moments between Catherine and Heathcliff, with some viewers comparing it to Bridgerton and even Fifty Shades of Grey.

Who Is in the Wuthering Heights Cast?

Margot is playing Catherine Earnshaw, and Jacob is portraying Heathcliff. They’re accompanied by fellow cast members Charlotte Mellington (young Catherine), Owen Cooper (young Heathcliff), Hong Chau (Nelly Dean), Vy Nguyen (Young Nelly), Shazad Latif (Edgar Linton) and Alison Oliver (Isabella Linton).

Wuthering Heights 2026 Release Date

Wuthering Heights will be released on February 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine’s Day.