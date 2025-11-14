‘Wuthering Heights’ 2026 Movie Cast Guide: Meet the Actors

Warner Bros. Pictures’ film adaptation of Wuthering Heights features some of the most recognizable faces in the business, starting with Hollywood royalty Margot Robbie. The Australia native, whose most acclaimed movies include The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya, Mary Queen of Scots and Barbie, is playing the role of Catherine. She is accompanied by her co-star Jacob Elordi, who most recently starred as the Creature in Netflix’s Frankenstein.

Margot teased how “brilliant” the adaptation is during an August 2025 interview with Josh Horowitz.

“Just you wait,” the actress said in a snippet from the conversation. “It’s bananas. It’s great. It’s brilliant. You’ll see a little sneak peek soon.”

Hollywood Life has a breakdown of the main cast in Wuthering Heights below!

Margot Robbie – Catherine Earnshaw

Margot plays the lead of Catherine, who also goes by “Cathy.” She resides in 19th-century Wuthering Heights and eventually meets a foundling (an abandoned child) named Heathcliff, whom she gradually falls in love with. She is expected to marry Edgar Linton, Heathcliff’s opposite.

Charlotte Mellington – Young Catherine

Actress Charlotte Mellington is an up-and-coming star! According to her IMDb profile, Wuthering Heights is her first film role.

Jacob Elordi – Heathcliff

Jacob will be playing Heathcliff, a character who has long been described as the classic tortured antihero. He is introduced as a more romantic, positive person in his youth, but rage and jealousy plague him over time.

Owen Cooper – Young Heathcliff

Owen Cooper is playing the younger version of Heathcliff, and he is best known for his Emmy Award-winning performance as Jamie Miller in Adolescence.

Hong Chau – Nelly Dean

Hong Chau is portraying Nelly Dean, the narrator and servant of the Earnshaw and Linton families at Wuthering Heights. Hong has been seen in the films American Woman, Driveways, The Menu and Showing Up.

Vy Nguyen – Young Nelly

Vy Nguyen is another newcomer to the big screen, who is playing the younger version of Nelly.

Shazad Latif – Edgar Linton

Shazad Latif is playing Edgar Linton, the man whom Catherine is supposed to marry, and a direct opposite to Heathcliff’s personality. Shazad has been seen in the television series Penny Dreadful, Star Trek: Discovery, Nautilus and Atomic.

Alison Oliver – Isabella Linton

Irish actress Alison Oliver is playing Isabella Linton and is on the rise in the film and TV industry! She’s appeared in the films Saltburn and Christy in addition to the shows Conversations with Friends and Best Interests.

Martin Clunes – Mr. Earnshaw

Martin Clunes will be playing Mr. Earnshaw and is known for a variety of film and TV roles, including Men Behaving Badly, Doc Martin and Shakespeare in Love.

Ewan Mitchell – Whip-wielding man

Ewan Mitchell has been seen in High Life, The Last Kingdom, World on Fire and House of the Dragon.