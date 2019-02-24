26 Wildest & Wackiest Oscars Dresses Ever: Lady Gaga & More

The Academy Awards are the biggest night in entertainment of the year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some out-there dresses every year! Check out the craziest looks ever here!

Some stars aren’t afraid to get a bit wacky with their Oscars looks! While the Academy Awards are generally full of gorgeous and elegant gowns, some celebrities have definitely rocked some out-there looks over the years. Lady Gaga has always been known for her eclectic red carpet looks, and her white dress at the 2015 Oscars was definitely toned down compared to what we’re used to seeing from her. However, the bright red gloves along with the poofy white dress were definitely an interesting combo compared to some of the other chic looks we’re used to seeing on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, at the 2017 Academy Awards, Dakota Johnson wore a dress that covered up pretty much her entire body. The dress was compared to the old-time wedding gown Sandra Bullock was forced to try on in The Proposal, and unfortunately, it did Dakota’s amazing figure no favors. She obviously looked GORGEOUS as she posed for photos, but it was definitely one of the more bizarre looks on the carpet that year.

Sometimes, though, an out-there look is definitely warranted. In 2018, Tiffany Haddish wore traditional African garb on the Oscars red carpet, and while it was certainly a different look, it was important because it paid tribute to her late father. “He said one day I would end up here and if I ever end up at the Oscars , to honor my people,” Tiffany explained. “So I’m honoring my fellow Eritreans!” Amazing.

