Will There Still Be a Season 3 of ‘Gen V’? What ‘The Boys’ Showrunner Eric Kripke Said

Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

Gen V fans are still reeling from the show’s cancelation news. As The Boys nears its conclusion, the Vought Cinematic Universe is expanding, though not for Gen V, which at its core, follows a group of young Supes navigating life at Vought International’s elite superhero college, Godolkin University. Showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that the series will not move forward with season 3, but he previously revealed that a concept for another season had been in development.

Following the cancelation, Kripke told Entertainment Weekly in April 2026, “I did not cancel the show. One, I don’t have the power to do that. Two, I was fighting to keep the show, almost more than anybody else on Earth. So I’m as bummed as everybody else out there.”

Season 1 of the spinoff centered on Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), a powerful yet emotionally guarded freshman with the ability to control blood. She uncovered a conspiracy tied to “The Woods,” a hidden facility where students were subjected to horrifying tests in the series. Alongside her classmates, Marie quickly learned that being a hero isn’t about saving lives. It’s about playing the game.

Season 2 wasted time raising the stakes, thrusting Marie Moreau and her inner circle into a power struggle that’s far deadlier than anything they faced as freshmen. As alliances fracture and loyalties are pushed to the brink, Marie steps into her power in a way that’s both thrilling and terrifying. By the explosive finale, blood is spilled, secrets are revealed and the surviving students find themselves pulled out of the classroom and into the larger war against Vought International.

Here’s what we know about the plans for season 3 of Gen V.

How Many The Boys Spinoffs Are There?

There will be a total of four spinoffs of The Boys, including Gen V. The others are The Boys Presents: Diabolical, The Boys: Mexico and the upcoming series Vaught Rising.

Was Gen V Canceled After Season 2?

Yes, Gen V was canceled after two seasons on Prime Video.

Executive producers Kripke and Evan Goldberg released a joint statement about the cancelation via Deadline, which read, “While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we’re committed to continuing the Gen V characters’ stories in The Boys season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You’ll see them again.”

Will There Still Be a Gen V Season 3?

The odds for a season 3 of Gen V are low given the cancelation, though Kripke previously confirmed that a concept for the third season was in the works.

“We’re still hopeful we can find a way to do it. So, unfortunately, I can’t share it,” the Supernatural creator said in late 2025, per Entertainment Weekly. He went on to note that “this idea that Marie is powerful, but that’s not the end of her story. She has to learn how to control it.”

When pressed about the plan for season 3 at the time, Kripke responded, “It’s very early days, because we’re focusing on getting Vought Rising out into the world, but Amazon has expressed an interest, and they want to hear more potential stories in the world. So we’re internally brainstorming a couple different ideas. We’ll see which ones get traction, but they all have the opportunity to absorb at least some of the Gen V gang, and that’s very much by design.”

How to Watch Gen V Episodes

All episodes of Gen V are available to stream on Prime Video.