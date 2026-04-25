Why Was ‘Gen V’ Canceled Before Season 3? Inside ‘The Boys’ Spinoff’s Conclusion

Image Credit: Jasper Savage/Prime

The halls of God U are closing their doors for good. In a move that surprised the most diehard fans of The Boys universe, Prime Video canceled Gen V after just two seasons. The decision left many wondering why the spinoff won’t continue with a season 3.

Executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg released a joint statement via Deadline, which read, “While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we’re committed to continuing the Gen V characters’ stories in The Boys season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You’ll see them again.”

Here’s what we know about the show’s abrupt ending and the future of the franchise.

How Many The Boys Spinoffs Are There?

The world of The Boys has expanded beyond its flagship series. Gen V marked the first live-action spinoff, following a group of young supes navigating life and brutal competition at Vought’s elite college. Before that, the franchise introduced the animated anthology The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

The Boys expansion isn’t slowing down! Another live-action series, Vought Rising, is already on the way with a 2027 projected release date. The series will delve into the origins of Vought in the 1950s.

Why Was The Boys Spinoff Gen V Canceled?

While Gen V earned solid reviews and a loyal fan base, its cancellation appears to be due to a combination of strategic and performance-related factors. According to reports, the cancelation of the show aligns with the broader direction of The Boys franchise as it approaches its conclusion. The flagship series is currently airing its fifth and final season, and the creative focus has shifted toward wrapping up that central story.

Additionally, Gen V‘s viewership reportedly fell short of what was needed for a third season. Still, the cancelation doesn’t mean the story is completely over. Characters introduced in Gen V are expected to appear in The Boys season 5 and potentially in future spinoffs, as Kripke and Goldberg said.

Is There a Season 3 of Gen V?

No, Gen V will not return for a season 3. The series has officially been canceled after two seasons, and its story will conclude with season 2.