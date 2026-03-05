When Does ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Come Out? Release Date, Trailer & More

Image Credit: Courtesy of Prime

“It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.” That’s how part of The Boys‘ season 5 synopsis goes, and with that, fans are preparing for one final ride with their favorite show. The hit Prime Video series offers a satirical spin on what it means to be a superhero. And at long last, the fifth and final season is approaching fast. So, when exactly does season 5 premiere?

Hollywood Life has all the details you need to know about season 5 of The Boys here.

What Is The Boys About?

According to its official season 5 description, season 5 of The Boys is all Homelander’s world, “completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims.”

“Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a ‘Freedom Camp,'” the description continues. “Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen.”

When Does The Boys Season 5 Come Out? Release Date

Season 5 of The Boys will be released on April 8, 2026. The first two episodes of the final season will drop on Prime Video.

How Many Episodes Will There Be in Season 5 of The Boys?

There will be eight episodes in total in season 5. The following is a full season 5 episode guide and release dates for each episode:

Episode 1: “Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite” – April 8, 2026

Episode 2 – April 8, 2026

Episode 3 – April 15, 2026

Episode 4 – April 22, 2026

Episode 5 – April 29, 2026

Episode 6 – May 6, 2026

Episode 7 – May 13, 2026

Episode 8 – May 20, 2026

Who Is in The Boys Cast?

The Boys has had an all-star ensemble cast, featuring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Jensen Ackles, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Elisabeth Shue, Colby Minifie, Aya Cash, Claudia Doumit, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Season 5 will include a highly anticipated Supernatural reunion between Jensen and his former co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins.