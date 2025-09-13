‘Supernatural’ Stars Then & Now: See Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles & More From Season 1 To Finale

Image Credit: Everett/AP

For 15 years, Supernatural was there for viewers of the beloved CW series through good times, bad times and the end times. The sic-fi and horror show debuted on September 13, 2005, and fans were immediately transfixed by the horrors, spooks, and stories of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester fighting the demons, monsters, and spirts that roam the world.

The series comes to a blazing finale in November 2020. Throughout the series, the main stars have been an absolute mainstay, with more cast members coming and going — even some returning for tonight’s final bow. So, let’s take a look back at how the cast has changed over the show’s 15-year run!

Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki played Sam Winchester for the entire series’ run. He’s appeared in over 320 episodes of the show, playing one of the two brothers hunting down the supernatural beings in the real world. Along with starring on Supernatural, Jared also played Dean Forester on the series Gilmore Girls from 2000-2005, reprising his role in the 2016 Netflix mini-series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

While on Supernatural, Jared found love! He became engaged to co-star Genevieve Cortese. Genevieve appeared in a guest role during the show’s fourth season. The two married in 2010 and have three children — son Thomas, son Austin and daughter Odette.

Jensen Ackles

Misha Collins

Jared’s other half on the show is none other than. Like Jared, Jensen appeared in over 320 episodes of Supernatural from 2005-2020, playing Dean Winchester . Jensen got his start on Days Of Our Lives , in which he played Eric Brady for 115 episodes. For his work on Supernatural, Jensen has earned a number of People’s Choice Awards and, like Jared, became a husband and father while appearing on the show! In May 2010, Jensen married his wife,. The couple have three children together — a daughter and twins, a boy and a girl!

Mark Sheppard

Although he didn’t appear in as many episodes as Jared and Jensen,played a huge role — or roles — on the CW series! During his time on the show, Misha had to wear a number of hats, which included playing Castiel , Jimmy Novak, and even Lucifer! Misha first appeared in the series in season four, and quickly became an integral part of the show.

Like Misha,was introduced into the series when it was very well established. During season five, Mark made his first appearance in episode 10, playing Crowley. But after making an impression on fans and the creatives behind the show, Mark went on to appear in more than 70 episodes between 2009-2017! Although his presence and character will be missed on the series finale, he’s already been busy with new projects.

He currently plays Willoughby Kipling on Doom Patrol. He’s also appeared in a slew of shows from Doctor Who, to Battlestar Galactica.

Jim Beaver

Alexander Calvert

was also a major part of the Supernatural series. He played Bobby Singer throughout the series. Jim appeared in more than 70 episodes and was first introduced to fans of the series in May 2006 — the latter half of the first season.

Mark Pellegrino

Although he was a late addition to the cast,was a vital part of Supernatural during his run on the show. He played three different roles — Jack, Belphegor, and Nephilim — on the show and will also appear in the final episode tonight. Though Supernatural fans know him from the sci-fi and horror series he boasts quite the list of credits. Alexander also appeared in the 2019 independent comedy Good Boys along with the 2015 coming-of-age film The Edge of Seventeen with

Samantha Smith

had one devilish role on the show. He played Lucifer on Supernatural and was first introduced in the season five premiere, aptly named “Sympathy for the Devil.” From there, Mark appeared in 40 episodes of the show, from 2009-2020. Along with his work on Supernatural, Mark also played Bill Standall on the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Ruth Connell

made such an impact when she first appeared in Supernatural. She played Mary Winchester, the brothers’ mom. Her character created such an emotional arc for the show, appearing in a number of time-traveling episodes. Samantha appeared in almost every season.

played a huge role in season 10 of Supernatural as Rowena MacLeod. A tricky character, Ruth played a witch who was also the mother of Crowley. Ruth had been on the show since 2014, appearing in more than 30 episodes.