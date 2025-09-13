‘Supernatural’ Stars Then & Now: See Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles & More From Season 1 To Finale

For 15 years, Supernatural was there for viewers of the beloved CW series through good times, bad times and the end times. The sic-fi and horror show debuted on September 13, 2005, and fans were immediately transfixed by the horrors, spooks, and stories of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester fighting the demons, monsters, and spirts that roam the world.
The series comes to a blazing finale in November 2020. Throughout the series, the main stars have been an absolute mainstay, with more cast members coming and going — even some returning for tonight’s final bow. So, let’s take a look back at how the cast has changed over the show’s 15-year run!
Jared PadaleckiJared Padalecki played Sam Winchester for the entire series’ run. He’s appeared in over 320 episodes of the show, playing one of the two brothers hunting down the supernatural beings in the real world. Along with starring on Supernatural, Jared also played Dean Forester on the series Gilmore Girls from 2000-2005, reprising his role in the 2016 Netflix mini-series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.
While on Supernatural, Jared found love! He became engaged to co-star Genevieve Cortese. Genevieve appeared in a guest role during the show’s fourth season. The two married in 2010 and have three children — son Thomas, son Austin and daughter Odette.
Jensen AcklesJared’s other half on the show is none other than Jensen Ackles. Like Jared, Jensen appeared in over 320 episodes of Supernatural from 2005-2020, playing Dean Winchester. Jensen got his start on Days Of Our Lives, in which he played Eric Brady for 115 episodes. For his work on Supernatural, Jensen has earned a number of People’s Choice Awards and, like Jared, became a husband and father while appearing on the show! In May 2010, Jensen married his wife, Danneel. The couple have three children together — a daughter and twins, a boy and a girl!
Misha CollinsAlthough he didn’t appear in as many episodes as Jared and Jensen, Misha Collins played a huge role — or roles — on the CW series! During his time on the show, Misha had to wear a number of hats, which included playing Castiel, Jimmy Novak, and even Lucifer! Misha first appeared in the series in season four, and quickly became an integral part of the show.
Mark SheppardLike Misha, Mark Sheppard was introduced into the series when it was very well established. During season five, Mark made his first appearance in episode 10, playing Crowley. But after making an impression on fans and the creatives behind the show, Mark went on to appear in more than 70 episodes between 2009-2017! Although his presence and character will be missed on the series finale, he’s already been busy with new projects.
He currently plays Willoughby Kipling on Doom Patrol. He’s also appeared in a slew of shows from Doctor Who, to Battlestar Galactica.