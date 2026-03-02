Will Monica Come Back in ‘Marshals’ in Flashbacks? How the Show Will Handle Her Character’s Death

Image Credit: CBS

It was a true shock to the system for Yellowstone fans when they found out that Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) died before Marshals, the new spinoff series that follows Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), as he works with a force of U.S. Marshals to protect the state of Montana. The cast and crew knew the revelation would be a tough break for viewers, so is there a chance that we could see Monica in flashbacks this season?

In an interview following the season 1 premiere of Marshals, showrunner Spencer Hudnut described how they wanted to “honor” Monica on Kayce’s new path forward.

How Did Monica Die in Yellowstone?

The season 1 premiere of Marshals revealed that Monica died of cancer, which she developed from the toxicity on the reservation.

Did Kelsey Asbille Leave After Yellowstone? Why She Isn’t in Marshals

According to Luke, the creative team behind Marshals apparently never intended to bring Monica back. So, it wasn’t up to Kelsey from the beginning. While speaking with Entertainment Weekly on March 1, 2026, the actor said he was “not at all expecting that [Monica would be dead] when I got the call that that’s their idea.”

“And I felt two things simultaneously. One was I was incredibly bummed because Kelsey’s one of my really good friends and the coolest actors I’ve ever worked with,” Luke explained, adding, “We’re really close, and for a while I couldn’t imagine doing it without her. I was like, ‘That doesn’t even make sense. Kayce and Monica are the same thing. They’re one.’ But I also realized, well, there’s a big story there.”

Luke went on to explain that his character needed something else to fight for since Yellowstone gave him a pretty satisfying ending.

“The way that Yellowstone ended for Kayce was literally he rode off into the sunset,” Luke told the publication. “So, when he and the creative team started discussing the story behind Marshals, it was clear that something needed to change. Obviously, we can’t just watch this guy have his dream life. There’s no drama.”

Luke added that “something” had to happen to get in the way of Kayce’s picture-perfect life. “Otherwise, why is he gonna take a badge?” he asked. “The last time we saw him, he was throwing a badge in a field. Is he gonna go pick it up?”

Could Monica Dutton Come Back in Marshals?

Since she’s dead, it’s unlikely that Monica could come back in Marshals, but there could be a chance that she’ll appear in flashback scenes. Although no one from the cast or crew has confirmed it, showrunner Hudnut told EW that they wanted to “try to honor that character.”

“And also to use her passing as a way to shine a spotlight on a real issue that reservations are facing,” Hudnut continued. “She passed, which is why Tate wanted to go to the rally, which is why Kayce goes to the rally. And so she really is guiding his journey.”