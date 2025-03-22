‘Wicked’ Streaming Date: When & Where to Stream the Movie

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Wicked was arguably the most anticipated cinematic event of 2024. The film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical quickly won hearts around the world. With Cynthia Erivo‘s powerful voice in the role of Elphaba alongside Ariana Grande‘s bubbly Glinda, the dynamic duo delivered a performance that we’ll never forget — and part 2 is still a year away! So, to keep fans satisfied, the movie will be available to watch from home soon. So, when can everyone start streaming Wicked?

Ariana and Cynthia opened up several times about their experience working together. As fans recall, their press tour was full of sweet and emotional moments while they looked back on playing their dream roles. The “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” hitmaker even shared the tearful “farewell” she had with Glinda’s iconic pink bubble from the set. Ari shared a video to Instagram in December 2024 of her in full Glinda gear, crying.

“attempting to say goodbye to my bubble after we finished filming my final scene in it (just in the bubble, not final scene in the films!) which actually happens to be one of the first that you see,” Ariana wrote in her caption alongside the clip. “the attachment i felt to my wand and my bubble was comically overwhelming. (please feel free to laugh) ! many, many long, beautiful days were spent here, in the sunshine, in the freezing rain and wind. we sang, we laughed, we shared tearful, complicated moments and silly ones alike. these props and physical pieces of her puzzle hold so much !!!!!!!! her bubble was a home away from home. a protective shell and a quiet, safe place for all of her little secrets and truths. her wand filled a void in her heart, it gave her a sense of purpose, strength and magic, even if that magic was somewhat in her head. i miss these physical pieces of her often.”

Below, find out where and when you can stream Wicked.

Can You Stream Wicked at Home?

Yes! Everyone is now able to watch Wicked right from the comfort of their home. The film’s streaming release date was March 21, 2025.

Where Will Wicked Be Streaming?

Wicked is available to stream for free on Peacock.

When Is Wicked Part 2 Coming Out?

Wicked: For Good will be released to theaters on November 21, 2025.