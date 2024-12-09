Why Is ‘Yellowstone’ Not on Paramount Plus? Streaming Details

Image Credit: Paramount Network

Yellowstone quickly became Paramount Network’s flagship series. The western drama‘s success continued to skyrocket year after year. But for some reason, fans can’t watch the latest season on the entertainment network’s popular streaming platform: Paramount+ — even though episodes typically air on Paramount’s channels CBS and Country Music Television (CMT) for cable users. So, why is Yellowstone not available on Paramount+? Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down the answer and where you can watch all seasons of Yellowstone.

Where to Watch Yellowstone Episodes

All new episodes of Yellowstone season 5 air on Paramount Network every Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET/PT, which is typically the CBS channel for cable users. Episodes also air via Country Music Television.

How to Stream Yellowstone

Past seasons of Yellowstone can be streamed on Peacock. Since they are streaming on this platform, it’s safe to assume that season 5 will eventually wind up on Peacock.

Viewers can also watch Yellowstone on PlutoTV.

Why Is Yellowstone Not Streaming on Paramount+?

Most original Paramount Network shows and films are available to stream on Paramount+. These include series such as Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King and movies like the Mission Impossible franchise. Paramount Network is part of Paramount Global, which includes MTV, CBS, Comedy Central, CMT, Nickelodeon, BET, Pluto and Paramount+.

In 2020, Paramount Network made an agreement with NBCUniversal to allow Yellowstone to stream on Peacock, according to multiple outlets. Paramount+ didn’t launch until 2021.

Despite the fact that Yellowstone‘s agreement lies with Peacock, its spinoff series 1883 and 1923 are available to stream on Paramount+.

Is There a Yellowstone Season 6?

So far, Paramount has not confirmed a sixth season of Yellowstone. Rumors, however, spread about a potential season 6 focusing on the characters Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser).

Neither Kelly nor Cole has confirmed the rumors, but Cole spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in November 2024 and expressed an interest to reprise his role.

“You can go on forever about these two,” Cole acknowledged, referring to his and Kelly’s characters. “There’s no walls when it comes to them, no limits. And as long as [series creator] Taylor [Sheridan] wants to write something special, I know Kelly and I would be interested to do it.”