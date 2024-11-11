Where to Stream ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episodes

Image Credit: Paramount Network

Yellowstone is back!

Whether you want to watch the episodes live or don’t mind waiting a bit, here are all the details and options to catch the latest season.

When Did Yellowstone Season 5 Premiere?

Yellowstone finally returned on Sunday night, November 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET with the second half of Season 5 (or 5B). New episodes will continue to air Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET through December 15.

What Channel Is Yellowstone On?

If you have regular cable, you can watch Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. The Season 5B premiere also aired on CBS on November 10 at 10:00 p.m. ET, but it will be the only episode to air on the network for now.

Where Can I Stream Yellowstone Online?

After airing, Yellowstone will be available to stream on Peacock, thanks to a preexisting licensing deal between Paramount Network and Peacock—one that dates back before the launch of Paramount+.

All five seasons of Yellowstone are currently streaming on Peacock, so you can catch up on past episodes while you wait for the new ones.

Is Kevin Costner Still in Yellowstone?

The hit series follows the Dutton family, who own the largest single tract of cattle ranchland in the United States. Kevin Costner portrayed the family patriarch, John Dutton III, until he revealed in June that he would not return for the second half of Season 5.

“Simply with all the questions that were being asked (about Yellowstone), the longer I thought about that … I just wanted to say that this is a stepping-off point,” Costner shared in a video posted to his Instagram and social media the same day Paramount Network announced the Nov. 10 premiere date for the final episodes of Yellowstone.

“Whatever I’d hoped for maybe was not in the cards. I don’t want to keep saying, ‘Yeah, I hope I can do it.’ That’s drifted to a place that I don’t think is realistic anymore.”

Will There Be a Yellowstone Season 6?

While it was initially reported that Season 5B would be Yellowstone‘s final season, new reports suggest that a potential sixth season—primarily focusing on Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler—could be in the works.

Actor Cole Hauser has expressed interest in returning for a potential sixth season, stating, “If Taylor (Sheridan) writes it, I would certainly love to do it.”

Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, has yet to confirm any details about the future of the series.