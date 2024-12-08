How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 13 Tonight

Image Credit: Paramount Network

Yellowstone fans have been on one hell of a ride this season. From John Dutton’s death to the tragic loss of Colby Mayfield in episode 12, tonight’s episode — 13 — is the penultimate episode of season 5. The western series has become a television phenomenon over the past few years, even spawning a few spinoff shows: 1883 and 1923. As the drama nears its conclusion, fans are dying to know what’s next after that shocking death in episode 12. Tonight, episode 13, titled “Give The World Away,” will air, and we’ll just be one week away from the series finale.

Hollywood Life has all the details about season 5 episode 13, below, from how to watch it to the plot details.

Where to Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 13

Fans can watch season 5 episode 13 on the Paramount Network on Sunday, December 8, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Viewers can also see it on Country Music Television. In case you miss the 8 p.m. showing, Paramount Network will re-air the episode at 10:45 p.m. ET/PT on December 8.

Can You Stream Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 13?

Episodes of Yellowstone season 5 cannot be streamed on Paramount+ yet. However, you can log into a TV provider network to stream the episode. Past seasons of Yellowstone can be streamed on Peacock.

What Is Episode 13 About?

The synopsis of season 5 episode 13 reads, “Jamie begins to spiral, and later seeks advice. Beth and Travis make a deal. Kayce has an idea about the future of the ranch.”

Who Has Died So Far in Yellowstone Season 5?

So far, the show has killed off John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) and Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards) in season 5. Part 2 of season 5 opened with John’s death. In episode 12, viewers grieved the shocking loss of Colby, a fan-favorite Dutton Ranch hand.

Is There a Yellowstone Season 6?

So far, Paramount has not confirmed a sixth season of Yellowstone. However, rumors have spread about a possible series continuation with Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) at the helm.

During a November 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cole pointed out that “you can go on forever about these two” characters.

“There’s no walls when it comes to them, no limits,” Cole said, before adding, “And as long as [series creator] Taylor [Sheridan] wants to write something special, I know Kelly and I would be interested to do it.”