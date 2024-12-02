Why Did They Kill Off Colby in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 12?

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

The Dutton family has lost another loved one. Season 5 episode 12 of Yellowstone featured the death of one major character: Colby Mayfield (played by actor Denim Richards). It seems that the fifth and final season of the hit Paramount western show is killing off fan-favorite characters all the time. So, why was Colby’s death necessary?

Hollywood Life is breaking down the decision behind Colby’s heartbreaking on-screen death, below.

Who Has Died So Far in Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Aside from Colby, the biggest character of the show was removed due to star Kevin Costner‘s exit: John Dutton. In addition to John, Sarah Atwood (played by actress Dawn Olivieri) also died in season 5.

We can't tell you what happened to Colby (yet), but we can wish @DenimRichards a very happy birthday! #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/Iyb5eFPsoo — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 10, 2020

Why Did They Kill off Colby in Yellowstone?

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly in an interview published after episode 12 aired, Denim pointed out that series creator Taylor Sheridan “is really emphasizing the realities of cowboy life” with Colby’s on-screen demise.

“We have this saying that everyone’s going to fall off a horse at some point in their life,” Denim told the publication. “These things do happen, so I do think that there’s that element where I think it is about really wanting to emphasize that this is a reality. It’s kind of poetic because in season 3, Colby gets trampled by a horse multiple times in the river.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Christina Voros doubled down on Denim’s statement about the cowboy lifestyle.

“For anyone who really understands the lifestyle of cowboys and working with animals and the risks of the job — and Rip says it about himself — it’s a dangerous job, and this kind of thing happens and it happens in a split-second,” the EP pointed out. “This death comes as a shock because it’s so simple, and it’s so grounded in the world in which all these characters work that it’s profoundly tragic.”

While acknowledging that the “timing” of Colby’s death is “just gut-wrenching,” Christina emphasized that it’s simply “the risk of the job” that he signed up for.

Is Season 5 the Last for Yellowstone?

Season 5 appears to be the last one for Yellowstone. It’s unclear if a season 6 has been greenlit.