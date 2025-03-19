Why Were the Astronauts Stuck in Space for 9 Months?

Image Credit: Getty Images

NASA astronauts Sunita “Suni” Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore boarded the International Space Station (ISS) on June 5, 2024, after flying into space on the Boeing Starliner. After what was supposed to be an eight-day mission, Williams and Wilmore stayed on the ISS for around nine months before finally getting the chance to return home. So, why did they get stuck up there for almost a year?

Below, learn all about Williams and Wilmore’s mission and their months-long stay on the ISS.

How Long Were the Astronauts Stranded on the ISS?

Williams and Wilmore were on the ISS for approximately 286 days from June 5, 2024, to March 18, 2025. Both astronauts insisted, however, that they did not feel stranded or stuck during a February 13, 2025, interview with CNN.

“We don’t feel abandoned. We don’t feel stuck. We don’t feel stranded,” Wilmore told CNN from the ISS. “I understand why others may think that. We come prepared. We come committed. That is what your human space flight program is. It prepares for any and all contingencies that we can conceive of, and we prepare for those. So if you’ll help us change the rhetoric, help us change the narrative, let’s change it to prepared and committed like what you’ve been hearing. That’s what we prefer.”

Williams agreed and noted, “Butch and I knew this was a test flight” and pointed out “that we would probably find some things [malfunctioning with Starliner] and we found some stuff, and so that was not a surprise.”

Why Were the Astronauts Stuck in Space?

Wilmore and Williams could not return to Earth safely in the Boeing Starliner because the aircraft had technical issues, including helium leaks and thruster problems, according to NASA.

The astronauts’ scheduled return home was delayed throughout 2024, and speculation arose that it could have involved politics. However, NASA clarified that the decision to fly Wilmore and Williams back on a SpaceX aircraft was due to safety, budget concerns about another mission to retrieve them and a desire to keep them on aboard the ISS.

When Did the Astronauts Return Home?

Wilmore and Williams finally came back home on SpaceX’s Dragon capsule on March 18, 2025.

Will the Astronauts Ever Go Back to Space?

Williams and Wilmore’s future space travel is unclear since they just returned to Earth. However, both astronauts have years of experience with flying. Williams is one of the most experienced spacewalkers, having done nine spacewalks in addition to serving in the U.S. Navy and as a commander of the ISS.

Wilmore, for his part, has served as a U.S. Navy test pilot, and he’s undergone three spaceflights.