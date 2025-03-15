Astronauts Stuck in Space: Are They Still Stranded?

Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s been nearly nine months since astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were supposed to return home from the International Space Station (ISS). The duo have been stuck in space after the Boeing Starliner experienced malfunctions. Now that SpaceX has sent a new crew up to the ISS to replace Wilmore and Williams, Americans are wondering when the stranded NASA astronauts will finally return home.

During a March 2025 interview, Williams thanked everyone back on Earth for “all the love and support,” adding, “This mission has brought a little attention. There’s goods and bads to that. But I think the good part is more and more people have been interested in what we’re doing.”

Below, find out when astronauts Williams and Wilmore will return to Earth and more information about the recent SpaceX mission.

Have a great time in space, y'all!

#Crew10 lifted off from @NASAKennedy at 7:03pm ET (2303 UTC) on Friday, March 14. pic.twitter.com/9Vf7VVeGev — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2025

Are the Astronauts Still Stranded in Space?

Since June 2024, astronauts Williams and Wilmore have been aboard the ISS. But SpaceX launched Crew-10, consisting of NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, to replace Williams and Wilmore in March 2025.

How Long Does it Take to Get to the ISS?

The SpaceX crew’s arrival is set for the evening of March 15, 2025, indicating that it will only take them about one day. However, it reportedly just takes about four hours to reach the ISS depending on the spacecraft.

When Will the Stranded Astronauts Return to Earth?

According to the Associated Press, NASA wants the two ISS crews to overlap in order for Wilmore and Williams to fill in the newcomers on what they need to know. The NASA duo would then undock a week later and return to Florida if weather permits. Wilmore and Williams will be escorted back home by astronauts who previously flew up in late 2024 on a separate SpaceX mission, which includes two empty seats for the stranded astronauts.

How Long Do Astronauts Stay in Space?

Depending on the mission, astronauts aboard the ISS typically spend six to 12 months aboard, according to NASA. However, Wilmore and Williams were not supposed to stay in space for more than eight days.

How Much Do Astronauts Make?

According to Indeed, civilian astronauts earn an annual salary ranging between 104,898 to $161,141 per year.