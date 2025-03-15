How Much Will the Stranded Astronauts Make After ISS Mission?

Image Credit: Getty Images

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were supposed to come home after an eight-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in June 2024 — and their return has yet to happen. The duo has been stuck in space for almost nine months now, but they’ve maintained a positive attitude about the situation. As for everyone else back on Earth, they’re hoping the astronauts will earn a generous amount of money for their mission. So, how much money are Williams and Wilmore expected to earn after their outstretched ISS adventure?

Find out the salaries of the two NASA astronauts below in addition to details about their ISS mission.

Are the Two Astronauts Still Stuck in Space?

Yes, at the time of publication, Wilmore and Williams are still in space awaiting their official return flight home.

When Will the Astronauts Come Back to Earth?

According to the Associated Press, Wilmore and Williams could return to Earth by the end of March 2025. However, people are skeptical because the astronauts’ return has been pushed back and delayed multiple times.

Due to malfunctions in the Boeing Starliner aircraft, including helium leaks and thruster mishaps, the two astronauts have been stranded in space since June 2024. NASA later moved Wilmore and Williams’ return to February 2025 on a SpaceX flight, but the SpaceX capsule needed battery repairs.

How Much Will the Stranded Astronauts Make?

Wilmore and Williams’ income from their ISS mission has not been disclosed by NASA. However, retired NASA astronaut Cady Coleman told Unilad Tech that Williams and Wilmore might only receive around $4 per day.

“There is some small amount of money every say for incidentals that they end up being legally obligated to pay you,” Coleman said, adding that the income might be just about $4 per day.

Williams and Wilmore have maintained a positive outlook on their mission, though. During a recent interview, Williams noted that this experience “has brought a little attention” to space exploration.

“There’s goods and bads to that,” he said, adding, “But I think the good part is more and more people have been interested in what we’re doing.”

How Much Money Do Astronauts Make?

Indeed reports that civilian astronauts earn an annual salary ranging between 104,898 to $161,141 per year.