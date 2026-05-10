Why Was the Disney Adventure Cruise Cancelled? What We Know Amid Hantavirus Outbreak

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Just days after the MV Hondius cruise Hantavirus outbreak sparked worldwide concern, Disney abruptly cancelled its Adventure cruise route from Singapore, which had been scheduled from May 7 through May 11.

Find out what we know so far about the sudden cancellation behind Disney’s Adventure cruise ship.

Why Was the Disney Adventure Cruise Cancelled?

Disney did not specify the reason behind its cruise ship’s shocking cancellation. According to Cruise Industry News, the company issued a statement to its passengers apologizing for the letdown.

“We are truly sorry to let you know that we are unable to proceed with your Disney Adventure experience from May 7-11, 2026, as planned,” the company’s statement to guests read. “We fully understand how upsetting and disappointing this news is, and we realize this is not the experience you were looking forward to.”

While insisting that “every decision has been made with you in mind,” Disney assured passengers that the team was “fully committed to supporting you and making this transition as smooth as possible under the circumstances.” The company also stated that guests would get a full refund, in addition to a 50 percent discount on a future cruise booking, a complimentary one-night stay at the JW Marriott Singapore South Beach and coverage for any flight change fees, Cruise Industry News reported.

“We offer our heartfelt apologies for this unexpected situation and thank you for your patience, understanding and cooperation,” Disney’s announcement to guests concluded.

Was the Disney Adventure Cruise Cancelled Because of the Hantavirus Outbreak?

No. Despite the speculation circulating online about the MV Hondius cruise, the Disney Adventure was not cancelled due to a connection with the hantavirus.

What Is Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a rare and potentially deadly virus. If a person contracts the disease, it can lead to serious conditions, with the most common being hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), which usually begins with flu-like symptoms.

In 2025, Gene Hackman‘s late wife, Betsy Arakawa, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. She was 65.

Is the Hantavirus Contagious? How it Spreads

Hantavirus spreads through direct contact with infected rodent fluids, such as urine, droppings or saliva, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It can also spread through a scratch or a bite from a rodent, per the CDC, though it’s rare, or if a person breathes in contaminated air from the rodent droppings.

However, the Andes Hantavirus is known for possibly transmitting from person to person. This type of virus is primarily found in Chile and Argentina, which is where the MV Hondius cruise ship was set to sail.