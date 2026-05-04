Hantavirus Cruise Ship Outbreak Explained: Deaths, Cure for the Illness & More

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

A shocking health scare unfolded at sea in May 2026 after a rare hantavirus outbreak was linked to multiple deaths aboard a cruise ship. The illness made headlines last year when the late Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, died as a result of the virus.

Here’s everything to know about the illness, whether it can be treated and what exactly happened on board the May 2026 cruise ship.

What Is the Hantavirus?

Hantavirus is a rare, potentially life-threatening virus primarily spread through contact with infected rodent urine, droppings or saliva, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In humans, it can cause serious conditions, including hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which often starts with flu-like symptoms before it progresses to severe respiratory issues.

Though hantavirus cases are uncommon, the illness can become severe quickly.

WHO is aware of and supporting a public health event involving a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean. To date, one case of hantavirus infection has been laboratory confirmed, and there are five additional suspected cases. Of the six affected individuals, three have died… pic.twitter.com/SqMAAZzoID — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 3, 2026

Can Hantavirus Spread From Person to Person?

Health experts note that human-to-human transmission of the hantavirus is extremely rare, and most infections stem from environmental exposure to rodents and their bodily fluids.

However, one type of hantavirus, the Andes virus, is known to be able to transmit from person to person, but it is rare. This type of virus is primarily found in Chile and Argentina, where the cruise ship originated.

Can the Hantavirus Be Cured?

There is currently no specific cure or antiviral treatment for hantavirus. Medical care typically focuses on supportive treatment, such as oxygen therapy or intensive care for severe cases.

Early detection of the virus is crucial. Patients who receive prompt medical attention — especially before severe respiratory symptoms develop — tend to recover in time. Still, the virus can be deadly in some cases, with certain strains carrying high mortality rates.

Which Cruise Ship Had the Hantavirus Outbreak in 2026?

The outbreak occurred aboard the MV Hondius, a polar expedition vessel operated by Oceanwide Expeditions. The ship was traveling across the Atlantic Ocean from Argentina toward Cape Verde when passengers began falling ill, and reports about it surfaced on May 3.

Health authorities, including the WHO, launched an investigation while coordinating medical evacuations and testing to determine the source of the infections.

How Many Deaths Happened on the Cruise With Hantavirus?

At least three people died during the outbreak, with several additional suspected or confirmed cases reported among passengers.