Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsey Arakawa: Everything To Know About Their 30+ Year Marriage

Gene Hackman, 93, is an American actor who rose to fame following his role in 1967’s Bonnie and Clyde, which also earned him his first Academy Award nomination. After more than 40 years in the business and filling up his resume with 100 roles, plus two Academy Awards, Gene unofficially retired from the business in 2004. “I haven’t held a press conference to announce retirement, but yes, I’m not going to act any longer,” he told Reuters in 2008. “I’ve been told not to say that over the last few years, in case some real wonderful part comes up, but I really don’t want to do it any longer.”

However, following his Irish exit, he dove into another art: writing novels. “I like the loneliness of it, actually. It’s similar in some ways to acting, but it’s more private and I feel like I have more control over what I’m trying to say and do,” he explained. “There’s always a compromise in acting and in film, you work with so many people and everyone has an opinion. … I don’t know that I like it better than acting, it’s just different. I find it relaxing and comforting.”

Although he enjoys the “loneliness” of writing, Gene is far from alone. He has enjoyed a 30-year union with his wife, Betsey Arakawa. Read on to learn all there is to know about their relationship.

Who Is Betsey Arakawa?

Betsey Arakawa is a retired classical pianist. She was born on Dec. 1, 1961, according to The Sun, making her 31 years younger than her husband. She was born in Hawaii, per the outlet.

Gene and Betsey are rarely seen in public, and according to a person close to the sweet couple, they enjoy their lowkey life away from the spotlight in their Santa Fe, N.M. home. “His health is good, he still bicycles, does yard work and he’s a great handyman,” the insider told Closer Weekly 2020. “After all the drama of Gene’s career, he loves the peaceful life he shares with the lovely Betsy.”

How Did Gene And Betsey Meet?

The Golden Globe Award-winning actor and the musician met at a fitness center in Los Angeles where Betsy was working as a part-time employee, per Closer Weekly. Gene’s divorce from his first wife, Faye Maltese, was still pending when they met. Their marriage lasted from 1956 to 1986. Gene and Betsey reportedly began dating in 1984 and walked down the aisle in 1991.

Do Gene And Betsey Have Kids?

Gene and Betsey don’t have biological children together, but Gene had three kids with Faye: Leslie Anne, Elizabeth Jean, and Christopher Allen. He previously admitted he was not always a present parent due to his job. “I lost touch with my son in terms of advice early on,” he told GQ magazine in 2011. “Maybe it had to do with being gone so much, doing location films when he was at an age where he needed support and guidance. It was very tough for me to be gone for three months and then come home and start bossing him around.”