Is Hantavirus Contagious? Outbreak Updates, Treatment Information & Mortality Rate

Image Credit: Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

The world flew into panic mode after three cruise ship passengers died from a suspected hantavirus outbreak earlier this month. The rare illness, which is connected to contact with rodents, is now a topic of concern, especially among travelers this season. How does one even contract the disease in the first place? Is there a cure or solid treatment for anyone who does catch it?

Learn about the hantavirus and why it’s now a relevant topic now.

What Is the Hantivirus?

Hantavirus is a rare and potentially life-threatening virus. If a human contracts the virus, it can cause serious conditions, such as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which usually begins with flu-like symptoms before it evolves into severe respiratory issues.

Though hantavirus cases are uncommon, the illness can become severe quickly. Gene Hackman‘s late wife, Betsy Arakawa, died in 2025 from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS). She was 65.

Swiss authorities have confirmed a case of #hantavirus identified in a passenger from the MV Hondius cruise ship. He had responded to an email from the ship’s operator informing the passengers of the health event, and presented himself to a hospital in Zurich, Switzerland, and… pic.twitter.com/4mmBd7qSA4 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 6, 2026

How Does Hantavirus Spread?

Hantavirus typically spreads through direct contact with infected rodent urine, droppings or saliva, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It can also spread via a scratch or a bite from a rodent, per the CDC.

It’s rare for hantavirus to spread from person to person. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome in the Western Hemisphere is usually spread by a deer mouse.

However, with the recent discovery that the cruise ship outbreak could be the Andes virus, the CDC noted that human transmission is possible.

Symptoms of Hantavirus

The most common symptoms associated with hantavirus pulmonary syndrome include fatigue, fever, muscle aches in the thighs, hips or back, dizziness, chills and abdominal issues, according to the CDC.

Between four and 10 days after the initial phase of the virus, patients may develop late symptoms of the illness, including coughing and shortness of breath. At this stage, a person could have fluid fill up in their lungs.

Is There a Cure for Hantavirus? Treatment Options

There is no cure for hantavirus, nor a specific treatment. Patients diagnosed with the illness are told to stay hydrated, rest and possibly receive supportive care. If a patient has hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, they might require intubation.

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome Mortality Rate

38 percent of people who develop respiratory problems from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome may die from the disease, according to the CDC.