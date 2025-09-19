Why Was Roseanne Barr Fired by ABC? What She Said & When it Happened

Image Credit: Getty Images for NBC

Amid a major shakeup in the late-night comedy world, online users are looking back at public figures who were gutted by their employers over controversial statements. Since Disney’s ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel “indefinitely” for a Charlie Kirk-related “MAGA” comment, viewers remember when Roseanne Barr was suddenly let go from her job at the same network. For those unfamiliar with the situation, Barr made a racist remark, which led the Walt Disney Company to axe her.

During a July 2018 interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Barr said her actions “cost [her] everything,” adding, “I wish I worded it better. … I feel like I have apologized and explained and asked for forgiveness and made recompense.”

Now, in September 2025, Barr is back to weigh in on Kimmel’s suspension. She publicly called out former President Barack Obama and his statement condemning ABC’s decision about Kimmel. Barr tweeted, “Remember when you and your wife called [Disney CEO] Bob Iger to have me fired?”

So, what exactly did Barr say to get fired years ago? Get the details on the situation below.

When Did Roseanne Barr Get Fired From ABC?

Barr was fired in May 2018. At the time, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said about her social media activity, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

What Did Roseanne Barr Say to Get Fired?

At the time, Barr referred to former President Obama’s White House adviser Valerie Jarrett as a combination of Planet of the Apes and the Muslim Brotherhood. She was commenting under a Twitter thread in which one user claimed Obama spied on French presidential candidates, while another person alleged, “Jarrett helped hide a lot.”

Barr’s exact tweet — which has since been deleted — read, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj.”

Did Roseanne Barr Apologize for What She Said?

Yes, Barr followed up in a separate tweet apologizing to Jarrett. It read, “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”

Nevertheless, ABC was swift and axed her from the network.

During her interview with Hannity that summer, Barr noted, “I’m not a racist, and the people who voted for [Donald] Trump, they’re not racist either, and Trump isn’t a racist, sorry. We just have a different opinion.”