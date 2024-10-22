Why Was Liam Payne in Argentina Before His Death?

Image Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Liam Payne’s death continues to be discussed and mourned in various parts of the world. The late singer, who passed away at the age of 31 in Argentina, was a member of one of the biggest boy bands, One Direction. Since his passing, many people, including his former bandmates, have shared their memories of him. While each member dedicated a personal post to him, the group also posted on their social media platforms:

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

To learn more about why Liam was in Argentina on his final day, keep reading below.

TREASURE! A father should never bury his son, Liam Payne's father stands outside the hotel next to the shrine organized by fans in Argentina, in silence and respect, he is very grateful to each person😭🖤 pic.twitter.com/d1oKjV2Mgg — zoe🕊️ (@wallsxyou) October 18, 2024

What Happened to Liam Payne?

Liam died after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina on October 16, 2024. According to Reuters, police responded to a call about an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”

Why Was Liam Payne in Argentina?

The “Teardrops” singer was in Argentina with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, to attend his former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert during Horan’s tour stop in Buenos Aires. According to the New York Post, just days before the concert, Liam shared on Instagram Stories, “We’re going to Argentina.” He continued, “One, because we want to. Two, because we want to. And three, because Niall Horan’s playing down there and I think we might just go and say hello.”

Liam added, “It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk.”

What Was Liam Payne’s Cause of Death?

An autopsy report obtained by Today revealed that the Argentina National Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Liam died from “polytrauma and internal and external bleeding.” It also noted, “a series of substances were seized from the musician’s room, which would prove a previous situation of alcohol and drugs consumption.”

In total, it was reported that he had 25 injuries, including one to his skull. ABC News reported that a partial autopsy conducted in Argentina confirmed the presence of several drugs in his system, including crack cocaine, benzodiazepines, and “pink cocaine,” a mix of substances such as methamphetamine, MDMA, and ketamine.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).