Why Tom Bergeron Left ‘Dancing With the Stars’: The Story Behind His Firing

Tom Bergeron was Dancing With the Stars’ original host. For 28 seasons, the television host was the face of the reality TV competition series. But that came to an end in July 2020 when Disney announced that Tom and his co-host, Erin Andrews, had been let go. Now that he’s returning to the ballroom for one night only on November 11, 2025, longtime fans are wondering why he left DWTS in the first place.

Below is everything we know about Tom’s departure from DWTS and his highly anticipated return for one season 34 episode.

Was Tom Bergeron Fired From Dancing With the Stars?

Yes, Tom was fired by Disney in 2020, he confirmed in an X post (formerly known as Twitter), at the time.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” Tom tweeted. “It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Disney released a statement about Tom’s exit, citing their decision as a “new creative direction.”

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family,” the company stated. “As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success.”

Why Did Tom Bergeron Leave Dancing With the Stars?

Now-former DWTS executive producer Andrew Llinares said Tom was released because Disney wanted the show to “evolve” with the times.

“Any show like this that has been on for many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve,” Andrew explained in September 2020 at ABC’s fall press day, according to Entertainment Tonight. “So, I think changing that host is all about evolution.”

Tom said he knew he was being let go due to creative differences. During a September 2021 interview on the “Here For You” podcast, the ex-DWTS host said that the series was “not the show that [he] loved” by the time he had left.

“In all candor, the show that I left was not the show that I loved,” Tom said. “So, at the end of the season, that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew. I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted. … It was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads [behind-the-scenes].”

Tom wasn’t shocked by Disney’s decision, he added. “Actually, I think Erin and I had more fun being fired than virtually anybody,” he joked during his interview.

However, Tom later revealed during an October 2023 appearance on the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast that he reached a boiling point with Disney when they cast former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in season 28.

“I said, ‘Guys, this is exactly what we said we wouldn’t do. Don’t go there,'” Tom recalled telling the company, but a producer and the showrunner insisted on moving forward with Sean’s casting. So, Tom offered to take the season off, and they offered to release him from his contract.

“That’s how strongly they felt,” Tom explained.

Is Tom Bergeron Coming Back to Dancing With the Stars?

Yes, but only for one night. Tom is not stepping back into his former hosting role with DWTS; he is returning as a guest judge for the November 11, 2025, episode.

During a November 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom said he “wouldn’t” have gone back to the series “if the previous regime was still in charge of the show.”

New episodes of season 34 of DWTS air live every Tuesday evening at 8 p.m., and can be streamed live on Disney+.