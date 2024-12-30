Image Credit: Getty Images

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover called it quits, and fans are dismayed. The reality TV stars were one of Bravo’s favorite couples, so why did they break up? Despite their relationship coming to an end, Paige recently emphasized that their split was amicable during a December 30, 2024, episode of her and Hannah Berner‘s “Giggly Squad” podcast.

Find out why Paige and Craig broke up below.

How Did Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover Meet?

Paige and Craig first met in 2019 during season 4 of Summer House, and they developed a closer friendship while appearing in season 1 of the spinoff series, Winter House. Throughout 2021, the Bravo co-stars stepped out for a few events together, but they didn’t go public with their relationship until that October.

How Long Were Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover Together?

Craig and Paige dated from 2021 through 2024, so they were together for three years.

Why Did Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover Break Up?

Paige explained the reason behind her and Craig’s breakup during an episode of her “Giggly Squad” podcast. The reality star emphasized that neither she nor Craig “did anything” to hurt each other and that there split wasn’t a “bad thing.”

“I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want,” Paige said. “And I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real time and what you want for your future. … We both gave each other a little time to deal with it on our own, in private, with our family and friends, and now, I feel like it is appropriate to be able to tell people.”

Though Craig has not publicly commented on their breakup, Paige called him “the best boyfriend [she’s] ever had.” The Bravo celeb further added that her ex “did everything correct, and he never made [her] feel insecure or anything like that.”

“I love him and I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends,” she elaborated. “I think he is one of the best people I’ve met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan of him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best because he is the best.”

Rumors of Paige and Craig’s split circulated months before their split, which Paige shut down during the podcast episode.

“Rumors of us breaking up months ago — again, also not a real thing,” she insisted.