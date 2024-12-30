Craig Conover’s Net Worth: How Much the ‘Southern Charm’ Alum Is Worth

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo are no longer an item. The Southern Charm stars dated for three years, and DeSorbo was the first to break the news that they’d called it quits during the December 30 episode of her Giggly Squad podcast. “It’s weird, it’s very weird. I wasn’t expecting this,” she said of the split in conversation with co-host Hannah Berner, via PEOPLE. “Obviously, when we first started dating, you don’t think, ‘Oh, what will happen? Will we get married, will we not?’ You’re just kind of like, in this relationship.”

As news emerges of the former couple’s end, learn more about Craig Conover’s net worth is below.

Who Is Craig Conover?

Craig Conover is a former cast member of Bravo’s Winter House, a guest cast member of Summer House, and is best known for his appearance on the network’s Southern Charm. Conover, 34, met Paige DeSorbo during the first season of Winter House, per PEOPLE, and the duo dated for three years. He was previously in relationships with Naomie Olindo and Natalie Hegnauer.

Conover is also a businessman. Per Wikipedia, he’s a co-owner of Mesu, a Charleston restaurant, along with Southern Charm co-star Leva Bonaparte, and New York City restaurant Carriage House with Austen Kroll. Per Entertainment Tonight, the duo has a partnership with Uptown Hospitality Group as co-owners of By the Way, as well. He wrote a memoir in 2022 titled Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing?

According to Bravo, Conover is an attorney, graduating from Charleston School of Law in 2014 and opening the Charleston-based Craig Conover Law Firm in 2021.

How Much Is Craig Conover Worth?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Conover’s net worth between his legal practice, business ventures, and television appearances, amounts to $1 million. According to the site, the TV personality earned $25,000 per episode of Southern Charm. He owns a home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, reportedly currently worth $900,000, which he purchased in 2017.

Did Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo Break Up?

According to SeSorbo herself, Craig and Paige have split after three years together. But DeSorbo claims it’s a friendly breakup, per her appearance on the December 30 episode of Giggly Squad. “I have so much love and respect for Craig,” she said, per PEOPLE. “I think he is one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan of him and want the best for him and he truly will get the best because he is the best. But with that said, I think it was just the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction in our lives that we didn’t force.”

Meanwhile, Conover seemed to have different plans. According to PEOPLE, he claimed they had plans for marriage, just weeks before their stunning split. “We’re playing the long game,” he told the publication early in December of 2024. “It would be easy to go for instant gratification, but the foundation that we’re building is so that we die together one day, not just make it fun.” He added, “We know we’re going to get married one day, and when it happens, it’ll be a lot of fun, but whenever that is, who knows?”

Either way, SeSorbo is convinced there won’t be any bad feelings. “I love him, I think he loves me,” she said in part, in her Giggly Squad comments. “I think we will remain friends.”