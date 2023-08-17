‘Southern Charm’: Craig Conover & Paige DeSorbo’s Relationship Timeline

Craig Conover stars on Southern Charm.

Paige DeSorbo stars on Summer House.

Craig and Paige have been dating since 2021.

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo found love in the Bravo universe. The pair were on separate shows for years (Southern Charm for Craig, Summer House for Paige) before they connected on season one of Winter House in 2021. Craig, 34, was in a relationship with someone else at the time, but Paige, 30, was just irresistible. The pair went public with their relationship in the fall of 2021 — and they’ve been going strong ever since.

Bravo fans have become so invested in Craig and Paige’s relationship. The highs and lows of their romance play out on both Southern Charm and Summer House. The couple seems to be close to getting engaged, but you just never know with Bravo romances. Find out everything you need to know about Craig and Paige’s relationship below!

Craig & Paige Meet

Craig and Paige met in 2018, while Paige was dating Perry Rahbar. “I met Craig, actually, three years ago and he was single. I had a boyfriend and I absolutely respected that I was in a relationship,” she told US Weekly in October 2021.

Craig & Paige Film Winter House

Craig and Page were co-stars on the first season of Bravo’s Winter House in early 2021. At the time, Craig was in a relationship with Natalie Hegnauer, who wasn’t on the show. Paige got flirty with Andrea Denver during filming, but she still had eyes for Craig.

“When we got to Vermont, I didn’t know he had a girlfriend. So, I was a little bummed when I first got there. But, of course, he was absolutely respectful to his girlfriend,” Paige said to US Weekly. “And I’m so happy now looking back that he had a girlfriend because we built just a very platonic friendship, which is, like, the base of our relationship now. Everything really does happen for a reason.”

Craig & Paige Start Seeing Each Other

After Winter House wrapped filming, Craig split from Natalie and he began pursuing Paige. They sparked dating rumors when Paige visited Craig in Charleston in April 2021. However, Paige shut down rumors that they were dating. “Craig and I are a thousand percent not dating,” she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “Craig and I have known each other for years. We’ve always gotten along. We’ve always been friends. We have, like, very similar personalities. We are not romantically involved or anything, but we are very good friends.”

But Paige and Craig’s relationship turned romantic come the summer of 2021, when Craig started filmed season 6 of Summer House. That September, they both attended Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke‘s wedding and got cozy in a photo booth picture that Paige put on her IG Story.

Craig & Paige Confirm They’re Dating

Craig and Paige confirmed their relationship in an interview with PEOPLE in Oct. 2021. “It was done in a healthy way. We built a friendship and got to know each other first, and it all happened naturally,” Craig said. “You see the foundation of our relationship start to form on the show.” Craig continued, “We are pretty happy now. I don’t think either of us has ever dated someone else in the industry. We get each other, it’s nice. We really are each other’s biggest fans, which is something that I’ve always looked for.”

Craig & Paige Go Instagram Official

Craig and Paige’s “Instagram official” moment happened at the Southern Charm season 8 wrap party in December 2021. Paige shared a photo of Craig kissing her head at the party. “Sew in love,” she wrote, mentioning her boyfriend’s sewing company, Sewing Down South.

Craig Appears On Summer House

Craig and Paige’s relationship was shown on television for the first time on Summer House season 6, which aired in the winter and spring of 2022. The season showed Craig and Paige navigating the early stages of their romance. They dealt with drama like Paige’s fling with Andrea and Craig’s alleged hookup with Kristin Cavallari. Paige told Entertainment Tonight that she realized how much she liked Craig at that time.

“I can’t pinpoint a certain thing that he did or said, it was kind of just realizing how I felt about myself when I was with him,” she said in the January 2022 interview. “And it was just kind of undeniable. Little things that I would get excited – if I had a text message from him on my phone – and it didn’t even compare to when other guys would text me. So I knew that I was very into him a lot more than any other suitors that were around.”

Craig and Paige have continued to appear on each other’s shows. They were also both on season 2 of Winter House. Paige will be featured on season 9 of Southern Charm which premieres Sept. 2023.

Craig & Paige Talk About Their Future Together

Craig and Paige have been open about their future together with their fans. In May 2022, Craig said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with Davi Yontef podcast that he has no plans to propose to Paige on-screen. “The answer would be ‘No’ from Paige. We do a good job of keeping some of our milestones outside of the camera’s reach. You won’t see a proposal until we’re at least together for a year,” he said.

Five months later, Paige said at BravoCon 2022 that she wasn’t ready to get engaged to Craig yet. “I am not in a rush to do anything. I feel like I really love where we are right now,” she said. Then, during an April 2023 episode of Summer House, Paige admitted that the thought of an engagement and marriage is “f****** scary” for her, which caused a fight between her and Craig that they eventually got over.