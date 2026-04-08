Why Did Jennie Garth & Peter Facinelli Split? Inside Their Past Divorce

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Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli were together for nearly two decades and married for more than 10 years, sharing three children along the way. After tying the knot in 2001, the longtime couple built a life together before Facinelli filed for divorce in 2012, with their split finalized in 2013.

In the years since, Garth has reflected on how deeply the breakup affected her, opening up about the emotional toll and personal growth that followed. Here’s a closer look at their marriage, what led to their divorce and where things stand now.

How Long Were Jennie Garth & Peter Facinelli Married?

Garth and Facinelli were married for about 11 years. They tied the knot in 2001 after meeting in the mid-’90s and share three daughters together. Facinelli filed for divorce in March 2012, and it was finalized in June 2013.

Why Did Jennie Garth & Peter Facinelli Split?

Garth and Facinelli’s split came after years together and growing personal challenges within their relationship. Facinelli has said they became “very codependent” and that he needed to rediscover himself outside the marriage.

Garth has also opened up about how painful the breakup was, revealing in a 2026 People interview that the divorce led to a difficult emotional period marked by anxiety, grief and struggles with self-worth. She described the aftermath as a time when her “light [was] really dimming.”

She added, “I wasn’t putting off good vibes. I could see it in the mirror. I could look at the negative impact that that kind of grief and anger was having on me. And there was a weird switch where one day I just said, ‘I don’t want to carry this anymore. It’s impacting my relationships and how I feel about myself. I’ve got to let it go. I’ve got to forgive him.’”

Despite the challenges, both have said there was still love between them, and they’ve since maintained a supportive co-parenting relationship.

How Many Times Has Jennie Garth Been Married?

Garth has been married three times. She was first married to musician Daniel B. Clark from 1994 to 1996, then to Facinelli from 2001 to 2013. She later married actor Dave Abrams in 2015, and the couple remains together after briefly separating and reconciling.

Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli’s Kids

Garth and Facinelli share three daughters together: Luca Bella, Lola Ray and Fiona Eve, who were born in 1997, 2002 and 2006, respectively.

Following their divorce, Facinelli expanded his family. He shares a son, Jack, with his partner, actress Lily Anne Harrison, whom he began dating in 2016. The couple got engaged in 2020 and have since welcomed their child together.

Despite their split, Garth and Facinelli have remained committed to co-parenting and have both emphasized putting their children first.