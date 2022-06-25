Peter Facinelli’s Fiance Lily Anne Harrison Pregnant With Their 1st Child

Peter Fanicelli is going to be a dad again! His Fiancé Lily Anne Harrison announced that she is expecting her first child with the Twilight star on June 24, 2022. “[I’m] very pregnant,” the actress said while on a panel titled “Behind the Scenes of Creating a Hallmark Movie,” according to US Weekly.

She also raved about the 48-year-old actor publicly, recalling their first date. “I sat down with him, and I knew immediately that he was my husband,” she affectionately gushed.

The two stars got engaged in 2020 in Mexico, and it looks like the happy news just keeps coming! “Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring,” Peter’s representative said of the romantic proposal.

View Related Gallery Celebs Who Had Babies Via Surrogates -- Photos Of Priyanka Chopra & More Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020

The exciting announcement comes after Peter bravely posted a sculpted black and white photo of himself while promoting Prostate Cancer Awareness. In the raunchy snapshots, he encouraged other men to post photos in their underwear while making a shoutout to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

“It’s a vulnerable conversation and we need to get it started. Ladies… encourage your men to do it. And to get screened. Your post and bringing awareness could save lives,” he captioned with integrity.

The actor also opened up about how prostate cancer has affected his life. “Prostate cancer is silent and affects more than 14 million men worldwide. My own father caught it early and survived,” he said with concern. “Please Take control of your health. Get yearly checkups. Catch it early. And Let’s help support the Prostate Cancer Foundation and help end prostate cancer,” he concluded in a powerful statement.

Clearly conscious about his health, he also opened up to People about his 30-pound weight loss during quarantine. “Everything’s kind of shut down right now and I wanted to focus on myself,” he told the outlet. “So I did a lot of meditating, a lot of reading and a lot of growing personally and just wanted to physically see if I could get as physically fit as I could.” Looks like his hard work has paid off!