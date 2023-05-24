Jennie Garth & Peter Facinelli Reunite At Daughter Luca’s College Graduation: See Exes Together In Photo

'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli & his ex-wife, Jennie Garth, reunited at their daughter's college graduation ceremony in New York City on May 23.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
May 24, 2023 7:30PM EDT
PETER FACINELLI AND JENNIE GARTH
View gallery
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR CAMPBELL SOUP - Actress, mom and heart-health advocate Jennie Garth arrives at the 2014 Woman's Day Red Dress Awards to accept the Campbell's Healthy Heart award for her commitment to improving heart health for women at Jazz at Lincoln Center on in New York Campbell Soup Woman's Day Red Dress Award, New York, USA - 11 Feb 2014
Jennie Garth FX Networks 'BH90210' TV show panel, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Aug 2019
Jennie Garth Fox Network's TCA Summer Press Tour Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Aug 2019
Image Credit: BDG/Shutterstock

Amicable exes! While celebrating his daughter’s graduation on May 23, Twilight star Peter Facinelli, 49, reunited with his ex, Jennie Garth, 51, in New York City. The blonde beauty took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos with their daughter, Luca Bella, 25, who graduated from The New School. In the fourth slide of the post, Jennie and Peter posed alongside the graduate to celebrate her big moment.

“So happy for my @lucabellabella as she completes a huge chapter in her life. So much hard work paid off for this moment,” the caption began. “I can’t wait to see what’s next for you my sweet #proudmom #graduate.” Luca took to the comments to respond her mom’s sweet post later that day. “Thank you Mommie so grateful you were there (and are always there for me),” the 25-year-old penned. In the photo, Luca rocked her black graduation cap complete with a bright-red gown. Meanwhile, her dad opted for a plaid blue suit and matching polo shirt.

Soon after the mother-of-three shared the photos with her one million followers, many of them took to the comments to react to seeing Luca all grown up. Clueless star Elisa Donovan, 52, was one of the first to comment and she even noted that she too graduated from the NYC-based school. “Congratulations! Bravo! …I also went to The New School and Eugene Lang College. Loved my years there,” she quipped. Meanwhile a fan couldn’t help but admire how much Jennie and her daughter look alike. “Third picture, she looks just like you! 90210 Kelly! Congratulations!”, they gushed.

Peter Facinelli
Peter Facinelli & Jennie Garth were married from 2001 to 2013. (BDG/Shutterstock)

Peter and Jennie, who were married from 2001 to 2013, also share two other kids. Their daughter, Fiona Eve Facinelli, was born in 2006, while their other daughter, Lola Ray, was born in 2002. Years after their split, in Apr. 2018, Jennie spoke to US Weekly about co-parenting their kids together. “I learned that forgiveness is possible and time heals wounds, which is hard to believe when you’re in it, but it all works out in the end,” she said at the time. “I think, in general, it’s important that you need to focus on you and what makes you happy and what makes you you. You know? And if you lose sight of that, in any relationship you’re in, it’s not gonna be as successful as it could be.”

The Jennie Garth Project star has since moved on and even went on to marry actor Dave Abrams, 41, in 2015. Although Peter has not re-married (yet), he is engaged to actress Lily Anne Harrison. The Christmas Camp star and Peter welcomed their first child together in Sept. 2022. “Happy ‘Labor’ Day @lilyanneharrison Sept 5th, 2022,” he captioned his son, Jack‘s birth announcement at the time. He is now a proud father-of-four.

More From Our Partners

ad