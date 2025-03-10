Why Is Katy Perry Not on ‘American Idol’ 2025? The Reason

Image Credit: Disney

Katy Perry was considered a staple on American Idol for seven years until her departure. The “Teenage Dream” artist brought all the sass, jokes and fun to the judges’ table alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. So, why isn’t Katy on Idol in 2025? While viewers are excited about Carrie Underwood‘s return to the show, some are still missing their favorite pop star and her antics.

Keep reading to find out why Katy left American Idol in 2024.

Why Did Katy Perry Leave American Idol?

Katy emphasized that she loved her time on Idol, but it was time for her to focus on releasing new music and raising her and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter, Daisy. The “California Gurls” hitmaker broke the departure news on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2024.

“I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat,” Katy said at the time. “I’ve been in the studio for a while so [Lionel and Luke] figured something is coming. I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”

Katy did, indeed, release new music in 2024 with her album 143.

Will Katy Perry Ever Come Back to American Idol?

Katy left American Idol for good as a judge, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t welcome to visit. Celebrities and past judges have stopped by the show in the past to fill in as a substitute judge.

Carrie permanently replaced Katy for Idol‘s season 25. The “Before He Cheats” hitmaker was confirmed to be returning to the show in August 2024.

“I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of million of people watching the show,” Carrie was heard saying in a promo video shared by Idol at the time. “I’m proud of everything that I was able to accomplish on the show and I’m so proud of everything I’ve accomplished since.”

What Is Katy Perry Doing After American Idol?

Katy has been focusing on her family and releasing new music. She announced her 2025 world tour titled The Lifetimes Tour. At the September 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, the pop star received the Video Vanguard Award, and none other than her longtime partner, Orlando, presented Katy with the recognition. Before she accepted the award, Orlando affectionately introduced Katy as her full name, Katheryn Hudson.