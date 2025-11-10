Why Does Kim Kardashian Want to Be a Lawyer? Here’s Her True Inspiration

Image Credit: Disney

Kim Kardashian may be one of the world’s most powerful fashion and media moguls, but her true passion is the law. Now that she’s unsuccessfully completed the California State Bar Exam and successfully advocated for prison reform, those unfamiliar with Kim’s goals are curious as to why she wants to be a lawyer when she’s one of reality TV’s most famous names.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled all the details we know so far about Kim’s law career journey.

Did Kim Kardashian Go to Law School?

No, Kim did not go the traditional law school route. She graduated from a law program in May 2025, though, and she previously took an apprenticeship at a San Francisco law firm in 2018.

Does Kim Kardashian Go to College?

Kim briefly attended Pierce College in Los Angeles, according to multiple outlets, though she does not have a bachelor’s degree.

Why Does Kim Kardashian Want to Be a Lawyer? Her Inspiration

Kim is pursuing a law career because of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., who inspired the Kardashians star to follow in his footsteps. Kim is also a passionate advocate for prison reform and in helping incarcerated individuals.

During an April 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, Kim said she believes her dad “would love” to see his daughter continuing her legal studies.

“We have had the conversation, though, about going to law school,” Kim revealed. “Him and I, when I was in college and I was trying to think what my major would be, I said, ‘Okay. I could major in political science and really do this’ and then, he was like, ‘Listen. You’ve seen the hard work that it takes. I don’t doubt that you can do this, but it’s a really stressful life to be an attorney. Do you really want to be an attorney?'”

Kim continued, “And then I ended up majoring in communications instead. We talked about it a lot because he always saw me snooping in his stuff and looking through all of his evidence books. In the summertime, when all my friends were hanging out, and he was like, ‘Go have fun. You can always do this later.”

Kim Kardashian announced that she failed the California bar exam: "I was so close to passing the exam." pic.twitter.com/N1mVipIrTw — 1880 News (@1880News) November 9, 2025

How Many Times Has Kim K Taken the Bar Exam?

Kim has taken the California State Bar Exam once. She completed it in July 2025 and shared her results that November in an Instagram Stories message.

“Well…I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” Kim announced, referring to her Hulu series All’s Fair. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination.”

Kim thanked her inner circle and fans for their support and vowed to keep her head up. “[Falling] short isn’t failure – it’s fuel,” she added. “I was so close to passing the exam, and that only motivated me even more. Let’s go!”

What’s the Difference Between the Bar Exam & the ‘Baby Bar’ Exam?

The baby bar exam is a one-day test that consists of multiple-choice questions and four essay questions. The state bar exam is a two-day assessment that’s administered every February and July. It consists of 200 multiple-choice questions, five one-hour essays and one 90-minute performance test question.