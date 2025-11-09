Kim Kardashian Net Worth 2025: How Much Money She’s Worth Today

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s rise from reality TV star to billionaire business mogul is one of the most impressive success stories in pop culture. Known for her influence on beauty, fashion, and entertainment, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has built an empire that spans skincare, shapewear, private equity, and beyond.

In 2025, Kim continues to expand her brand portfolio while balancing her studies to become a lawyer and raising four children. From her multi-million-dollar SKIMS and SKKN by Kim brands to lucrative partnerships and real estate investments, Kim’s wealth keeps climbing. Here’s a full breakdown of Kim Kardashian’s 2025 net worth and how she makes — and spends — her fortune.

How Did Kim Kardashian Get Rich?

Kim’s wealth started to build with her reality TV fame on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the real exponential growth came from her business ventures. She co-founded the shapewear and loungewear brand Skims, which was valued at $4 billion in 2023 and continues to be a major source of her income.

She also launched skincare and beauty lines such as SKKN by Kim, and since 2021 has been listed as a billionaire thanks to smart investments and brand expansion.

What Is Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth in 2025?

In 2025, Kim’s net worth is estimated at around $1.7 billion, according to Forbes, placing her among the ranks of celebrity billionaires.

Who Is the Richest Kardashian-Jenner Family Member?

Kim is the richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2025. Her estimated net worth of $1.7 billion surpasses her sister Kylie Jenner, whose net worth is reported at around $670 million. Kim’s business success sets her apart in a family noted for branding and entrepreneurship, confirming her lead position in wealth.

Coming in next is Kris Jenner, the family matriarch and “momager,” with an estimated net worth of $170 million, earned through her 10% management fee from her children’s businesses and her long-running role on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloé Kardashian follows closely behind with a net worth of about $60 million, built from her clothing line Good American and reality TV earnings. Kourtney Kardashian Barker reportedly has a net worth of around $65 million, thanks to her wellness brand Poosh and lifestyle ventures.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner, one of the world’s highest-paid models, is estimated to be worth $60 million, driven by her modeling career, 818 Tequila brand, and major fashion partnerships.