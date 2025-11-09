Did Kim Kardashian Go to Law School or Get a Bachelor’s Degree?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s journey to becoming a lawyer has been one of her most talked-about transformations—and for good reason. It hasn’t been an easy path, but she’s been open about every step of it. On her Instagram Stories on November 8, 2025, Kim revealed that she did not pass the California Bar Exam she took in July, writing, “Well… I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV.”

She continued, “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up — just more studying and even more determination. Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn’t failure — it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more. Let’s go!!!!!!!!!!!”

The reality star and business mogul—who first rose to fame on Keeping Up With the Kardashians—has spent the past several years studying law through California’s Law Office Study Program, an apprenticeship-based alternative to traditional law school. Balancing her studies with motherhood, entrepreneurship, and fame, Kim remains determined to achieve her legal dreams. As she pushes forward, fans are once again asking: Did Kim ever go to law school? Does she have a college degree? Here’s what to know about her education and where she stands now.

How Many Times Has Kim Kardashian Taken the Bar Exam?

Kim has taken California’s “baby bar” exam (the First-Year Law Student’s Examination) four times, failing the first three attempts before passing in December 2021.

When it comes to the full California Bar Exam, Kim has only taken it once so far, sitting for the test in July 2025.

Did Kim Kardashian Go to Law School?

No. Kim did not attend a traditional law school. Instead, she pursued her legal training through California’s Law Office Study Program (an apprenticeship model) beginning in 2018.

In May 2025 she announced she had “graduated” from her program after six years of study, but this is not a law-school degree.

Does Kim Kardashian Have a Bachelor’s Degree?

No, Kim does not hold a bachelor’s degree. She did not complete a traditional undergraduate program before embarking on her legal apprenticeship.

What Score Do You Need to Pass the Bar Exam?

In California, the passing score for the full Bar Exam is about 1440 out of 2000 (though the exact cut-score varies slightly each exam and year). For the “baby bar” (FYLSX) that Kim took, reports say you need around 560 points to pass.