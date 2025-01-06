Why Did Trudeau Resign? Canada’s Prime Minister’s Decision

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, January 6, 2025, in a shocking announcement. As viewers around the world tuned into his live press conference, Trudeau opened up about his decision to step down. So, does this mean the 53-year-old politician is no longer the country’s prime minister? Find out what Trudeau’s resignation means and why he chose to do it.

Is Justin Trudeau Still Canada’s Prime Minister?

Trudeau is still Canada’s prime minister until a new leader is selected, he noted during his press conference.

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its new leader,” he pointed out. “Every morning I’ve woken up as prime minister, I have been inspired by the resilience, generosity and the determination of Canadians. I have fought for this country, for you.”

Trudeau further recalled Canada’s accomplishments during his premiership, noting that they “rallied to support each other through the pandemic … to stand strong with Ukraine, and our democracy, to fight climate change, and to get our economy ready for the future,” adding that the nation is “at a critical moment in the world.”

“If I have one regret, particularly as we approach this election — well, probably many regrets that I will think of. But I do wish we’d been able to change the way we elect our governments in this country so that people could simply choose a second choice, or a third choice on the same ballot,” the PM added in his speech.

BREAKING: Justin Trudeau announces that he will resign as Canada's prime minister and leader of its Liberal Party, after the party selects a new leader through a "robust, nationwide competitive process." "It has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I… pic.twitter.com/R3CO39bnMd — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2025

Why Did Trudeau Resign?

Trudeau resigned at a critical moment, as he has recently faced criticism over his leadership. The Liberal Party leader explained that he is stepping down “due to internal battles” within the country’s party.

“Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history,” Trudeau elaborated. “This morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of parliament. She has granted this request, and the House will now be prorogued until March 24.

Where Is Trudeau Going?

Trudeau did not reveal what he intends to do next after stepping down as prime minister.

Who Could Replace Trudeau as Prime Minister?

The Liberal Party of Canada must choose a new PM. Multiple members of the party have been cited as potential replacements of Trudeau. However, none of them has confirmed the rumors. Among the top candidates for Trudeau’s replacement include Former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Anita Anand, Dominic LeBlanc and Mark Carney, per BBC.