Why Did Spirit Airlines Shut Down? What We Know About Canceled Flights & More

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After roughly two years of bankruptcy filings and financial strain, Spirit Airlines officially shut down on May 2, 2026. The popular low-cost airline has previously been in the running to merge with JetBlue Airlines, but after that fell through, Spirit closed its doors and canceled countless flights.

Below, learn what the final nail in the coffin for Spirit Airlines was and what else we know about its shutdown — including what you can do if your flight has been canceled.

Is Spirit Airlines Going Out of a Business?

Yes. As previously mentioned, Spirit officially announced its closure on May 1, 2026. A statement from the company read, “It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately. To our Guests: all flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available.”

How Many Employees Does Spirit Airlines Have?

Spirit Airlines employed around 17,000 staffers as of 2025, according to NBC News.

Why Did Spirit Airlines Shut Down?

Spirit cited increasing oil prices amid the 2026 war with Iran as the reason behind its shutdown.

“Despite the Company’s efforts, the recent material increase in oil prices and other pressures on the business have significantly impacted Spirit’s financial outlook,” the company’s statement read. “With no additional funding available to the company, Spirit had no choice but to begin this wind-down.”

Spirit President and CEO Dave Davis added to the company’s announcement that “sustaining the business required hundreds of millions of additional dollars of liquidity that Spirit simply does not have and could not procure.”

Davis went on to note that the company was “grateful to our relentless Spirit team for their tremendous effort during our restructuring,” adding, “They have tirelessly provided a safe, affordable and award-winning option to the traveling public.”

Will Spirit Airlines Customers Get Refunds for Canceled Flights?

Once Spirit’s customer service went out of commission, travelers scrambled to learn how they’d get refunds for their canceled flights.

“While we are not able to help rebook your flight on another airline, we will automatically process refunds for any flights purchased through Spirit with a credit card or debit card to the original form of payment,” the company wrote in a public statement via X.