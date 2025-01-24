Spirit Airlines’ New Dress Code: Can You Get Kicked Off a Flight?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Spirit Airlines updated its dress code standards, and it angered the internet. Many frequent flyers think the airline’s latest “contract of carriage” clothing and tattoo rules are uncalled for, but what are the new standards?

Earlier this month, a man was booted off a Spirit flight for a hoodie that was deemed offensive, according to several outlets. In October 2024, two women were kicked off a flight for wearing crop tops. According to multiple outlets, the passengers removed their sweaters aboard the flight to cool off, and a flight attendant allegedly told them to cover up. The women caught the moment in a then-viral social media video, and other passengers were seen defending them for the shirts they were wearing.

Find out what you can and cannot wear aboard a Spirit Airlines flight below.

What Was Spirit Airlines’ Dress Code Before?

Before the updated contract of carriage was released, Spirit previously prohibited passengers who were “barefoot or inadequately clothed, or (if their) clothing is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature.”

What Is Spirit Airlines’ Dress Code Now?

According to the updated contract of carriage from January 22, 2025, Spirit Airlines can now kick a passenger off a flight if they are “barefoot or inadequately clothed (i.e., see-through clothing; not adequately covered; exposed breasts, buttocks, or other private parts),” or a person whose “clothing or article, including body art, is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature.”

Tattoos were not part of Spirit’s previous dress code rules.

What Is Spirit Airlines’ Refund Policy?

According to Spirit’s website, “changes can be made online up to one hour before scheduled departure” and “if a guest cancels a reservation within 24 hours or less from booking, for a flight that is seven or more days away, they are eligible for a full refund in the original form of payment.” Passengers with bookings that do not fit into this time window cannot receive a refund but can get a reservation credit.