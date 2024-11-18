Spirit Airlines Chapter 11 Bankruptcy: Is the Budget Carrier Shutting Down?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Spirit Airlines is known for its low ticket prices—and even lower service standards—but it has faced years of mounting losses and, more recently, a failed merger.

On Monday, the budget carrier filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Here’s what you need to know about Spirit’s financial struggles and what this move means for the airline’s future.

Why Did Spirit Airlines File for Chapter 11?

Spirit Airlines has been facing financial challenges for some time, so its decision to file for bankruptcy protection was not entirely unexpected. Rising costs, particularly for labor, have strained the airline’s operations. Meanwhile, the largest U.S. carriers have captured some of Spirit’s budget-conscious customers by offering their own stripped-down ticket options.

The airline has not been profitable since 2019, posting a loss of over $335 million in the first half of this year. Spirit’s bankruptcy filing makes it the first major U.S. airline to seek Chapter 11 protection since American Airlines did so 13 years ago.

Is Spirit Airlines Shutting Down?

Spirit Airlines stated that it expects to continue operations as usual while navigating a “prearranged, streamlined” Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, assuring customers they can still book and fly without interruption. The airline also confirmed that the Chapter 11 proceedings will not affect employees’ wages or benefits.

CEO Ted Christie emphasized in a letter to customers on Monday, “The most important thing to know is that you can continue to book and fly now and in the future.”

What Is Chapter 11?

Chapter 11 bankruptcy refers to a legal process that allows a company to reorganize its finances and operations while continuing to operate its business. Typically used by corporations, it provides the company with protection from creditors, giving them time to restructure debt, renegotiate contracts, and create a plan for returning to profitability. Under Chapter 11, the company remains in control of its day-to-day operations (known as “debtor-in-possession”) but is subject to court oversight. The goal is to return the company to financial health without being forced into liquidation, which is often the case in Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Why Did the JetBlue-Spirit Merger Fail?

The proposed $3.8 billion merger between JetBlue and Spirit ultimately failed due to a combination of regulatory hurdles, competitive concerns, and broader industry dynamics.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) raised significant antitrust concerns about the merger. Spirit Airlines is known for its ultra-low-cost model, which serves a large portion of budget-conscious travelers, while JetBlue is positioned as a low-cost, full-service airline. The DOJ argued that combining these two airlines would reduce competition in the domestic market, particularly for budget airline options, and result in higher fares for consumers.

Earlier this year, JetBlue’s new CEO, Joanna Geraghty, described the merger as “a bold and courageous plan” aimed at disrupting the industry and accelerating JetBlue’s growth. However, she noted that the uncertainty surrounding the merger was distracting the company from its efforts to return to profitability.