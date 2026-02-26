Pink Denies Separation From Carey Hart in New Statement: ‘Fake News’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pink and Carey Hart have long been Hollywood’s example of how a marriage can last a long time. The couple have been open about their ups and downs over the past two decades. And after a report from People emerged in February 2026 about Pink and Carey’s second separation during their marriage, she denied the rumor.

“So, I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband. I didn’t know,” she said in an Instagram video. “Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering if you’d also like to tell our children. My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware.”

The pop star added that the split report was “fake news” and “trash.”

So, why Did Pink and Carey split up in the past? Hollywood Life breaks down everything we know about Pink and Carey’s past breakup.

How Many Times Have Pink & Carey Hart Broken Up?

Before they got married, Pink and Carey broke up once in 2003. After reconciling, the couple got married in 2006, then separated in 2008. Nearly one year later, the pro biker confirmed that he and the “Try” hitmaker had reconciled and were dating again. They were back together by 2009, calling off their separation. That didn’t stop Pink from releasing her hit single “So What” along with its music video. The track was inspired by her split from Carey at the time.

In 2011, Carey and Pink welcomed their first child, Willow, followed by Jameson in 2016.

Did Pink & Carey Hart Ever Divorce?

No, Pink and Carey never finalized a divorce when they separated the first time in 2008.

Did Pink & Carey Hart Break Up in 2026?

No. According to Pink, a report about her and Carey’s rumored separation from People was false. In the past, Pink opened up about how she and her husband maintained their marriage, despite the rollercoaster they’d been on.

Why Did Pink & Carey Hart Split in the Past?

Both Pink and Carey have said similar remarks about taking space from each other, which ultimately helped their marriage.

“Long-term relationships are not easy,” the “What About Us” artist told People in 2021. “It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don’t have to fix the problems that keep recurring. You have to end up fixing yourself; you can’t fix the other person. So, it can be challenging, and there’s good days and there’s bad days.”

Pink added that it’s “an impossible expectation for you to think that you’re going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person in exactly the same direction. So it takes work to redefine what’s important.”

Noting that she did not “want to break up [her] family,” Pink continued, “That’s been my main goal, since I had a broken family. Sometimes you have to let it go. You can’t die on every mountain.”